Ngozi Nwoke

After a rigorous competition came the glamorous coronation of Beauty Etsanyi Tukura as the 43rd Miss Nigeria at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on November 30.

In this exclusive interview, the new queen speaks on the good, the bad and the ugly of emerging Miss Nigeria. Enjoy it.

How do you feel emerging the new Miss Nigeria?

It’s an obvious fact. I mean, after the rigorous processes in camp, and at the end of the whole struggle, I emerged winner. It’s a dream come true and I am super excited for the fact that I had contested for this crown three good times, and now I made it. The excitement is out of this world!

How did your journey to the crown begin?

It’s been a question of the good, the bad and the ugly. Nothing good comes easy.. I went to camp prepared with so much optimism, enthusiasm and positive expectations. And while I was in camp, a lot of things happened, other contestants tried to upset me; I met disappointments, different things tried to throw me off balance. But I thank God for the grace to remain determined on achieving the real goal which was winning the crown. So, yes, the process was the good, the bad and the ugly. But I enjoyed every moment in camp and I’m grateful.

What would be your first project as Queen?

That would be to join and support the ‘Risen Girl’ summit. The Miss Nigeria pageant already has an office that comes with responsibilities; so most of my projects would be in line with the agenda of that office so I don’t deviate from the ready made agenda. It’s a legacy that we are trying to build and it’s expected of us to maintain that legacy. There are various projects to focus on; there are health, sexual abuse, environmental sensitization, empowerment and so on. But one project dear to my heart is impacting human development. I am really passionate about learning; so I want to see how I can get scholarship for at least one girl-child, sponsor her to any level of her education before the end of my reign. I attended good schools, I intend to further by obtaining my Master’s degree, have a PHD, and so, I would love to see another girl live-out her dreams through my education sponsorship scheme.

As a law graduate, what spurred you into participating in the Miss Nigeria pageant?

I happen to be someone who has love for fashion and beauty. More importantly, I love to do professional things. So, my profession as a lawyer is interesting for me because it gives me an area of almost everything. You know, there’s law in virtually everything we do. So, I felt like it was a perfect course for me since it gave me knowledge about everything in life. My interest in beauty and fashion is just a natural phenomenon.

Okay, what happens to your career since you are now a beauty queen?

I haven’t gone to law school yet, and I haven’t done my NYSC yet. So, there’s still a long way for me to go after my reign. Your personality illustrates beauty and brainsv, so tell us who is the man that has been there for you all this while?

There’s no man in my life. I am very much single but not searching for now. It’s work, work and work for me until the end of my tenure as a beauty queen.

How would you describe your ideal man, and mention three potentials you will like him to possess?

I like men in suits. I like my man to look astonishing and gorgeous. His complexion and height is not an issue for me, what matters to me is his personality. If he is responsible and decent, it’s fine by me. I don’t like men that sag their pants and wear bold chains around their necks. The basic potentials I desire from my ideal man would be: attentiveness – he must give me maximum attention. I want a man who understands other people’s feelings and respects people, because how he treats people is really who he is. I’m very conscious about that because that is a representation of who he really is. And finally, I want a man who is God fearing.

As a beautiful lady, how do you handle advances from the opposite sex?

I thank God for one thing about me, and that is the fact that I don’t hesitate to say no and stand by it. If I don’t want something, I’ll say it respectfully and politely. I always tell them, ‘thank you very much for the admiration but I humbly decline’.