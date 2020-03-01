Christian Agadibe

Screen diva, Anita Joseph is now busy making women comfortable in their own skins. But despite her new business, she has not forgotten her first love: acting.

In this interview, the role interpreter reveals her big plans for the year. She also narrates how she has been able to survive the randy men in Nollywood.

Tell us about your background.

Anita Joseph is from Anambra State. I am the 9th child from a family of 10, seven girls and three boys. And I am the sixth girl.

What should fans expect from you this year?

My big plan for 2020 is to expand my Hourglass Fashion World business. Fans should expect more from me this year, from movies to business. My new business, Hourglass Fashion World is all about making today’s woman comfortable in her own skin. That’s why I went into the business of waist trainers, gum belts, butt lifters, padded bum etc. Aside this, I am also into female wears and real estate.

How long have you been acting?

I have been acting for more than 11 years.

Did your parents support your decision to become an actor?

Yes, they did.

How do you cope with sexual harassment from colleagues and fans?

Sexual harassment is normal in every sector of business, but I have been able to survive these randy men (in Nollywood) over the years by His grace and anointing.

What is the craziest thing a fan has done to you or misconception someone had about you?

A male fan actually tapped my bum and ran away. It happened at Shoprite.

Have you been heartbroken and would you give love a chance again?

I have not really been heartbroken because I have the spirit of discernment, so I take a walk before it happens. Love has taken a second chance already.

Who is the lucky man in your life now?

The lucky man is MC Fish. He is an MC and hype man.

What does sex mean to you?

Sex is spiritual; it needs to be done with the right person…

How do you control your sexual urge when your partner is not around?

Haaaa, I control it o! We talk everyday, every morning, afternoon and night… So, I don’t yearn for sex that way. Before he travels, he makes sure he refills my tank. You know that type that will last for at least a week?

What attracted you to your partner?

What attracted me to my husband? He loves God, he’s a power dresser, he speaks well, makes me laugh, respects and adores me and above all, he enjoys my company.

How did you guys meet; was it love at first sight?

We met at an event, it was love at first sight and it was like magic.

Why did you settle for him as your hubby?

You know, sometimes you just see someone and you know in your heart that God has settled this one. I was looking forward to it because we were so close; we think alike, behave alike and we love everything about us. When he brought it (the marriage proposal) up, I said why not? It was a beautiful one. Who again I for marry? He’s the best person to marry. So, I’d say yes over and over again.