Damilola Fatunmise

For fast rising Afro pop artiste, Elviz Blaze, his fans are the reasons for the season. But in as much as he values and respects his fans, most especially the female, he won’t allow them to distract him.

Blaze, who is set to hit the music scene with a much-awaited single, Kolawole, opens up on his journey so far. Enjoy it.

Can you tell us about your much-anticipated single, Kolawole?

Kolawole is a motivational song fused in Afro flavour, produced by Tuzi beat, and mixed and mastered by Spiryt mix. It’s a song I want the general public to look forward to because it’s loaded with meaningful and motivational messages, good lyrics, and good beats. It’s a song you will like to listen to over and over again.

When are you dropping the song?

All things being equal, we are dropping it on the first weekend of June 2019.

What particularly inspired you to write the song?

Basically, the hustle and struggle for success and happy days inspired the song. I want people listening to the song to be hopeful and never let go in any situation they might find themselves. The beginning might be tough but tenacity and focus is key.

How was the recording and writing process of the song?

It wasn’t really difficult. The producer, Tuzi is my friend for a long while. I told him we needed to make a jam, a different song entirely. Along the line, the beat came with another vibe and then we decided to have Kolawole. Thanks to my team, they made it easy to get the song together.

How long have you been in music?

I’ve been on the scene for a while but officially, I dropped my first single, Designer, which was produced by Echo, and mixed and mastered by Indomix around 2016. The same year, we made O

Bajeti, which was also produced by Echo, and mixed and mastered by Indomix. O Bajeti has a video and it was followed by Correct produced by Echo, and mixed and mastered by Indomix in 2017. The song, Correct, also has a video. In fact, I have many songs that I dropped online between the years, but the last before now is Sample, which was produced by Popito.

Is there any visual for the new song, Kolawole?

Sure! We have the video and it was shot and directed by Clintonray Filmz.

How was the filming process and experience behind the video for Kolawole?

It was a wonderful experience; working with Clintonray was actually fun. He is very creative and disciplined. He brought his professional pro-wells to the fore. For two consecutive days, we were shooting. We shot many scenes in different locations. My team also made it a wonderful experience; they were there for me. I can’t thank them enough.

Are you signed to any record label?

No, I am not at the moment signed to a record label. Though, I have a team that I work with, not a record label.

What’s happening next?

Aside promoting Kolawole, my fans should be expecting more interesting songs from me.

What exactly should your fans be expecting from you after this?

They should expect good music, new flavours, great vibes and art! Every three months, my fans will have Elviz Blaze’s new songs coming to them, by the grace of God.

Now, let’s go personal. Where exactly are you from?

I am from the southeast, Imo State to be precise. But I was born and brought up in Lagos.

What were your parents’ reactions to your chosen career?

Honestly, my dad did not take it easy with me. He couldn’t phantom why his son should be a musician. He wanted a lawyer, doctor or engineer as a son. As a matter of fact, his stand made me to record the song O Bajeti. In the song, I was telling my parents, most especially my dad, that all I need is their prayers. And that he should allow me to follow my destiny, my God-given talent. I am happy now that my dad has realised the potential I have in music and has given his blessings. As for my mom, she has been very supportive from the beginning. She has been my strength and driving force, which has put me on the scene for this long. She has been there spiritually, praying for my success, and most of all, passionately. My mother has been with me through this musical journey.

You look like a ladies’ man. How do you handle the pressure from female fans?

Ha! Do I? Oh well, I thank God for his beautiful creation. I have always asked God for the spirit of discernment between the good and the bad, so that I could do the things that will please Him. So, God will give me the wisdom with which I will manage the female fans. My fans are my reasons for the season, I value and respect them, but I will not allow them to be a distraction.

Where do you

see yourself in

the next five years?

My music career is in God’s hands, and with God success is guaranteed. I have a good team and a supportive mom going for me. The rest will be a success story.