Fair–complexioned actress, Ijeoma Thomas has revealed how she handles love advances from stubborn men.

In a response to a poser from Inside Nollywood, the beautiful and well endowed Abia State-born movie star said, “In most cases, I am always honest with the individual about how I feel, and that I am uncomfortable with their advances. Better still, if he is a stubborn type, I’d look for a way to get out of it calmly and avoid being aggressive. In addition, I am always careful with the kind of places I go, for my safety.”

Reacting to whether she would do surgery to enhance some parts of her body like some of her colleagues in the industry, the actress retorted that she’s comfortable with the way she looks.

“Nowadays, celebrities go under the knife (surgery) to maintain their sexy bodies in order to be relevant in the industry. But I’m not considering tampering with any part of my body. I am not going under the knife just to be sexy. My body is how God created me. I try as much as I can to watch and maintain my sexy body by not eating everything I see. I also work out a lot. That is how I maintain my body shape. And that’s why I can never act nude, no matter how enticing the money might be,” she stated.