From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has promised to introduce the approach he used to fight corruption when he was governor of Anambra State if elected president.

Speaking during a meeting with PDP stakeholders in Osogbo, Osun State, he maintained that integrity should be the major consideration in deciding on a candidate to vote for.

“Fighting corruption is easy. If you the principal is not stealing, your wife is not stealing, your family is not stealing, you will reduce corruption by a 70percent.

“Let people come and show you where Anambra money is missing. I couldn’t have left over N75 billion when I can steal it. I told my family that they should not come. No piece of land was given to anybody. You have Innoson motors today because I supported him. I went to his company and I paid for 1,000 vehicles all front.

“Our country is going through a difficult time, our children are no longer in school, many people are jobless, especially youths, the young ones. We need to have a productive society and start creating jobs for the young ones in their productive age.

“When you go to vote, look at the future of the community you want your children to live in. If you want them to live in a good society, you don’t mind about the money people are going to give you. Vote for a candidate that has the capacity, that is competent so that we can have a country we will all be proud of.”

Earlier in Akure, Ondo State in the course of his consultation process with PDP stakeholders, he had identified rising spate of insecurity as a major challenge to Nigeria’s development.

He said the troubling situation can be brought under control if the youths were gainfully employed and the security agencies adequately mobilised to do their work.

He tasked Ondo PDP delegates to the forthcoming national convention of the party to make the interest of Nigerians paramount in deciding who to elect as the party’s flag bearer. He called for unity among the PDP family in the face of the task ahead.

Obi regretted the crippling poverty in the country, stressing that Nigeria has more poor people than the figure in China and India combined.

He identified the dwindling Per Capita income to Nigerians in relation to the rising population, as a major sign of crisis, adding that if nothing is done urgently, the nation may face greater challenges in the future.