From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has promised to introduce the approach he used to fight corruption when he was governor of Anambra state if elected President of Nigeria.

He said he prevented his relatives from moving near the government house and he was able to live over N75billion in the coffer of the state government when he was leaving.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking during a meeting with PDP stakeholders in Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday, the presidential aspirant maintained that integrity should be the major consideration in deciding on a candidate to vote for.

“Fighting corruption is easy. If you the principal are not stealing, your wife is not stealing, your family is not stealing, you will reduce corruption by a 70per cent.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Let people come and show you where Anambra money is missing. I couldn’t have leftover N75 billion when I can steal it. I told my family that they should not come. No piece of land was given to anybody. You have Innoson motors today because I supported him. I went to his company and I paid for 1,000 vehicles all front.

“Our country is going through a difficult time, our children are no longer in school, many people are jobless, especially youths, the young ones. We need to have a productive society and start creating jobs for the young ones in their productive age.

“When you go to vote, look at the future of the community you want your children to live in. If you want them to live in a good society, you don’t mind about the money people are going to give you. Vote for a candidate that has the capacity, that is competent so that we can have a country we will all be proud of.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .