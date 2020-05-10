Bolaji Okunola

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) defender, Kabiru Olatunbosun Moshood, in this exclusive interview with Saturday SunSports, revealed how he was dropped for Super Eagles’ defender, William Troost Ekong, in Nigeria’s football team to the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil. He also spoke on how his Muslim parents supported his ambition to play for the ‘Church boys’; how he survived a fatal accident while travelling for a league match and corruption in Nigerian football, among other issues.

Tell us about yourself and your career.

I’m Kabiru Olatunbosun Moshood. I started my football career at Ikorodu United. Although I played in some amateur clubs like FC Ebedei, Ajiroba and Ila, but the professional club I first played for was Ikorodu United before I joined MFM this season as a central defender.

Did your parent support your ambition to become a footballer?

Yes, they did. They always support me in everything I do. In terms of prayer, they are always there for me and I do extend my gratitude to them.

What bitter experience have you had in your football career?

The year I can’t forget was the day I was involved in two different accidents within a week. It happened on our way to Makurdi for an NPFL match. It was so fatal that so many people lost their loves ones. Few days later, we were involved in another accident on our way to the Agege Stadium in Lagos, but we thank God we survived to tell the story.

NPFL referees are said to be corrupt, how true is this?

Yes, it’s true. We’ve got so many corrupt match officials who turn games around for reasons best known to them. I think a normal football match should be a game of 50/50. There shouldn’t be anything like home and away. Our referees should learn to copy the European style while handling any game. They should learn to stop giving the home team full advantage, while the away team suffers. I believe with professional officiating, the league will be okay.

You were dropped from the national team before the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil, why?

I am convinced that I was worth a place on the final list, but what happens in a situation where corruption kills talent. I was dropped for players who had money to offer and I’m not the type that would bribe coaches or search for favour to make it. I have never bribed anybody and I don’t have someone that would do that for me either.

How come you were invited to the camp in the first place?

I got the call up by Oye, an agent who also runs a football club. He helped me get the invitation through coach Fatai Amoo who happened to be the assistant coach.

How did you feel not making the final squad?

I did my best as a player, but what could I do since I was not buoyant? I had no option than walking away since my name had been dropped. Immediately I took my bag and left Abuja where we were camped.

What’s your sweetest moment in football?

My sweetest moment was when my former club, Ikorodu United, got promoted to the NPFL. We got promotion in a very fast fashion and that fetched us so many accolades. Although, we didn’t win any away matches, we only drew two and won the remaining home games.

Who is your role model in football?

My role model is Thiago Silver of Brazil and PSG. I say this based on the way he plays. He is calm and cool headed. Sergio Ramos is another footballer I dream to be like because he is hard.

How many red cards have you recorded in your career?

Smiles, I have had two red cards based on frustration during games.

Are you still single or married with kids?

Laughs, I’m still single, but not searching. I have no kids, but very soon I will settle down. But as for the issue of girlfriend, you know footballers do have a lot of female admirers. But I thank God I have been able to handle that aspect. My girlfriend knows other girls admire me, but still I’ve made her realise she remains my heartthrob.