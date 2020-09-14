Paul Osuyi, Asaba

One of the survivors of a collapsed storey building in Asaba, Delta State, Ike Ifenacho, has narrated how he escaped death by the whiskers last Saturday when the structure under construction suddenly caved in, leaving one dead and four others severely injured.

Ifenacho, a carpenter, said he was working on the roof of the building when he noticed the building was caving in, adding that he had to jump off and in the process sustained minor injuries on his jaw and leg.

A neighbour, who witnessed the incident, Friday James, said he heard a big bang which made him run out of his house only to discover that a building had collapsed and quickly mobilised others with shovel and started digging to rescue those trapped.

He confirmed that four persons, including the owner of the building, were rescued from under the rubble while one was brought out dead.

James said neighbours embarked on a rescue mission with their bare hands and shovels before the arrival of two excavators.

The ill-fated building, on Holy Mary Road, behind the Nigeria Police Officers Mess, Okwe area of Asaba, was being converted from a car park to a one storey when it collapsed.

Construction work began at the site a fortnight ago, but it collapsed when it was being roofed.

It was being built in a compacted space in the compound with two structures, including an uncompleted decking and a bungalow where the owner resides.

Owner of the property, a 76-old-year retired Group Captain, Sam Akaraiwe, was said to be personally supervising the project.

Akaraiwe, with head injuries, was traced with the ring tone of his cellphone under a pile of rubble.

Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Council, Uche Osadebe, who visited the scene, blamed the incident on substandard materials and self-supervision by the owner.

Osadebe said the building does not have approval from relevant government ministries and agencies.

Officials of Red Cross and Leader, Disaster Management Team, Oshimili South, Sunday Moses and Delta State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Daniel Okpor, confirmed that four persons were rescued alive with injuries while one was brought out dead with the aid of excavator.