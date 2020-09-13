From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
One of the survivors of collapsed storey building in Asaba, Delta State, Mr. Ike Ifenacho has narrated how he escaped death by the whiskers on Saturday when the structure under construction suddenly caved in, leaving one dead and four others severely injured.
Ifenacho, a carpenter, said he was working on the roof of the building when he noticed that the building was caving in, adding that he had to jump off but
sustained minor injuries on his jaw and leg.
A neighbour who witnessed the incident, Friday James said he heard a big bang which made him run out of his house only to discover that a building had collapsed and quickly mobilised others with shovel and started digging to rescue those trapped.
He confirmed that four persons, including the owner of the building were rescued from under the rubbles while one was brought out dead.
James said neighbours embarked on the rescue mission with their bare hands and shovels before the arrival of two excavators.
The il-fated building which is located at Holy Mary road behind the Nigeria Police Officers Mess, Okwe area of Asaba was being converted from a car park to one storey when it collapsed.
Construction work was said to have began at the site a fortnight ago, but was already being roofed when it collapsed when the incident happened.
It was being built in a compacted space in the compound with two structures including an uncompleted decking and a bungalow where the owner resides.
Owner of the property, a 76-old year retired Group Captain, Sam Akaraiwe was said to be personally supervising the project.
Akaraiwe who head injuries was traced with the ring tone of his cellphone under a pile of rubbles.
Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Council, Uche Osadebe visited scene where he blamed the incident on substandard materials and self supervision by the owner.
Osadebe claimed that the building does not have approval from relevant government ministries and agencies.
An official of Red Cross and Leader Disaster Management Team, Oshimili South, Sunday Moses and Delta State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Daniel Okpor, confirmed that four persons were rescued alive with injuries while one was brought out dead from the rubbles with the aid of excavator.
