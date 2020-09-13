From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

One of the survivors of collapsed storey building in Asaba, Delta State, Mr. Ike Ifenacho has narrated how he escaped death by the whiskers on Saturday when the structure under construction suddenly caved in, leaving one dead and four others severely injured.

Ifenacho, a carpenter, said he was working on the roof of the building when he noticed that the building was caving in, adding that he had to jump off but

sustained minor injuries on his jaw and leg.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident, Friday James said he heard a big bang which made him run out of his house only to discover that a building had collapsed and quickly mobilised others with shovel and started digging to rescue those trapped.

He confirmed that four persons, including the owner of the building were rescued from under the rubbles while one was brought out dead.

James said neighbours embarked on the rescue mission with their bare hands and shovels before the arrival of two excavators.

The il-fated building which is located at Holy Mary road behind the Nigeria Police Officers Mess, Okwe area of Asaba was being converted from a car park to one storey when it collapsed.