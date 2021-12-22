From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A 25-year-old girl, Dominion Okoro, who allegedly murdered mother of former Edo State governor, Maria Igbinedion, yesterday, opened up and said she hit a stool on the 85-year-old woman’s head while trying to steal from her.

She made the disclosure while being paraded by the Edo State Police Command alongside other crime suspects.

Dominion said she entered into her room and made an attempt to steal her N100,000, gold necklaces and a wristwatch.

She said when she saw that the deceased saw her while trying to steal the items and wanted to raise an alarm, she quickly hit her head with a stool and she died immediately.

Okoro, who was housemaid to the deceased at the time, said that when she saw that she had died, she quickly took her belongings and ran to stay with her elder sister in Cross River State.

“I am here because I killed somebody. Nothing happened between us. Myself and my madam never had any quarrels. I have been with my madam for one year and three months before this thing happened,” she said.

Addressing reporters, the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, said the command arrested more than 20 persons with a view to getting the prime suspect.

He added that the command, in its fourth quarter, arrested 427 suspects, recovered 32 sophisticated weapons, 420 cartridges and 18 vehicles.

He also said the suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, murder, stealing and cultism, adding that with the arrest made, thus far, and other security measures put in place, the state is in for a hitch-free festive season.