A 25-year-old girl, Dominion Okoro, who allegedly murdered mother of former Edo State governor, Maria Igbinedion, yesterday opened up and said she hit a stool on the 85-year old woman’s head while trying to steal from her.

She disclosed this while being paraded by the Edo State Police Command alongside other crime suspects.

Dominion said she entered into her room and made an attempt to steal her N100,000, gold necklaces and a wristwatch.

She said when she saw that the deceased saw her while trying to steal the items and wanted to raise an alarm, she quickly hit her head with a stool and she died immediately.

Okoro who was housemaid to the deceased at the time, said that when she saw that she had died, she quickly took her belongings and ran to stay with her elder sister in Cross River State.

“I am here because I killed somebody. Nothing happened between us. Myself and my madam never had any quarrels. I have been with my madam for one year and three months before this thing happened”, she said.

When asked how much she stole, she said “I wanted to take her money from her drawer. It is only a N100,000 that I found in the drawer.

“I took her gold necklace and wristwatch and ran to stay with my elder sister in Cross River”, Okoro added.

Addressing reporters, the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, said the command has arrested more than 20 persons with the view of getting the prime suspect.

He added that the command in its fourth quarter, arrested 427 suspects, recovered 32 sophisticated weapons, 420 cartridges, 18 vehicles.

He also said the suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, murder, stealing and cultism, adding that with the arrest made thus far and other security measures put in place, the state is in for a hitch-free festive season.