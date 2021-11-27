The founder/CEO of Chippy Records, Okedara Ibitoye Ezekiel aka Chippy Toye, has narrated how he lost his fiancée to another man.

In a recent encounter with Saturday Sun, the Ogun State-born record label boss recalled: “Presently, I am not enjoying my love life, because the only woman I was thinking to marry was tricked and she lost it and left me. I was heartbroken. I have my son but I am with another lady now. I’m okay with that. I like my woman to be loyal and trustworthy. An intelligent lady with dignity is my turn on, while dirtiness and a lady who doesn’t seem to be loyal turn me off.”

On what he would like to change about the Nigerian music industry, Chippy Toye whose mentors include Abu Abel and Bankuli, said: “I’d love to change people’s thinking about the music business, it helps the artiste grow better if the financial resource is available. Good artistes would always perform better if they find themselves in the right business environment.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .