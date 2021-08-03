From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Twenty two year old Favour Odia, who graduated with first class at the Nigeria Law School has attributed her success story to hard work and dedication to studies.

Odia obtained her LL.B law degree from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, with upper credit (2.1) noted that there was nothing extra ordinary to make it to the top of the grade.

Speaking with this correspondent at a reception organised for her in Abuja, she said all she did was to keep her eyes on the ball, telling herself she came to school for a reason; and read her books as any other student.

According to her, “I did read my books a lot. I always created time for my books especially during tests and examinations. I also attended classes all the time. But I didn’t cut off people or secluded myself from anybody because of reading. Also, I always read according to the course outline. I never went out my way to read outside the outline. Apart from what an average or intelligent student would do to pass exams, I never did anything special.”

Unlike others who say they did had boyfriend while in school, Ofure said she had one, although late now, he was the impetus who propelled her to the present feat in her academics.

She recalled: “My boyfriend encouraged me a lot. He never distraughted me. He was a bookworm himself. He was ambitious, brilliant and intelligent. Been with him actually made me better academically and spiritually because he was a church boy. He so encouraged me through out and I will forever be grateful to him. I wish he was here to tell him how grateful I am. Unfortunately, he died in an accident.”

Ofure, who attended Word of Faith Secondary School, Abuja, informed that she had an average social life while in the university; as she didn’t shut out herself from other activities.

“I never really attended parties”, she said, but also never allowed her social life to suffer. “I never attended social activities like that but I did attend many occasions on campus. I didn’t want to go through school without experiencing other things, I made time for extra curriculum activities as well, although I never did any wild thing. I know I came to school for a reason,” she equipped.

She held the positions of editor, financial secretary and deputy director at different levels, from 200 to 400 levels at the Network of Universitiea Legal Aid, which is a humanitarian project, established by Prof. Ernest Ojukwu to reach out to people within the university community, informing them of their rights.

A practical aspect of law practice, the positions exposed her to time management and leadership skills, “I never thought I had”, she said.

Her next goal is to be employed at a top tier firm and go into full time practice.

She advised undergraduates that want to make first class to always have at the back of their minds why they are in the school. “Just be you yourself, put in efforts, time, work hard and know why you are at school. Also pray to God for grace and favour, because there are things you can’t get yourself no matter how hard you try.”

For the father, Osbert Odia, a retired Chief Superintendent of Police and a lawyer, he gave glory to God for seeing Ofure through the school. He said Ofure he is a special child, coming after four years otnt right from her childhood, perhaps because of the circumstances surrounding her birth. She came after four years of our second child. I cried to God and in a revelation, God told me nothing too hard for Him to do. It was that same month my wife got pregnant for Ofure.”