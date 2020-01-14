Gabriel Dike

Miss Osasona Ibukun was the star attraction at the recent convocation ceremony of McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State. She picked eight awards during the event and emerged best graduating student with 4.91 CGPA, the highest in the last four academic sessions.

Can we have a peep of your background?

My name is Osasona Sunmisola Ibukun, I am from Ekiti East Local Government Area in Ekiti State. I attended Trinity Foundation Primary School, after which I went to Hebron College at Mowe and I emerged the best overall student in the commercial department. I attended Adams College, Oshodi, Lagos for my UTME lesson before I gained admission to McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State. Lost my dad, Late Joseph Olusegun Osasona in 2009 while in JSS 3 and my mum, Mrs. Temitope Racheal Osasona, is into catfish farming as a source of livelihood.

Give details of your WASSCE, UTME results and year of admission

I wrote the May/June 2014 WASSCE with examination number 4281522071 at Hebron College and I passed all my subjects. I wrote UTME in 2015 because I promised myself that I would write it once and had to prepare very well. In 2014, I went to Adams College (one of the best tutorials in Nigeria) where I received lectures for the UTME and scored 255.

I gained admission to McPherson University in 2015 and was awarded a scholarship by Magodo District Foursquare Gospel Church, which sponsored my university education for four years and I studied Accounting.

How many times did you write WASSCE and UTME?

To the glory of God, I wrote WASSCE and UTME once, after which I gained admission into McPherson University in 2015.

At what level did you realise you will come out with First Class?

I have been on First Class from 100 level in my first semester with CGPA of 4.68 and as at then I didn’t realise that I would come out with a First Class, not until in my 200 level after the second semester when I saw my result and I realised that I would graduate with a First Class. So every semester I doubled my efforts to achieve this and I made it.

There are insinuations that it is easier to make First Class in private universities than in public universities, do you agree with this view?

I don’t agree with this position. Firstly, if you know what you are doing, you can make First Class in any university, be it federal, state or private universities. The nature of the institution shouldn’t be a determinant factor. Most private universities, especially faith-based like McPherson University, discipline are inculcated, you can’t sleep with lecturers to earn marks, you can’t bribe lecturers. So what you write is what you get, that is, what you score at the end of the day, is what you get. So wherever you are, if you are diligent and persistent in your studies, you can be an outstanding student, no matter the circumstances.

Mention one major challenge you faced while in school and how did you overcome it?

One major challenge I faced in the university was when I started my ICAN professional examinations. I had to combine it with my studies in the university. At times, the examinations will clash with my tests, presentations in the school and I had to drop it to write my professional examinations and I will put extra effort in making it up in the examination in the affected course. There are times I will read for both my professional examinations and at the same time study for school examinations. In fact, I had a sleepless night, this was a great challenge to me. However, I overcame all by being persistent, diligent, spending extra time and efforts with my books and most importantly with the help of God. To the glory of God, I rounded off all examinations in ICAN this November and still came out as the best graduating student for 2018/2019 academic session.

You picked eight awards at the convocation, how do you feel?

I was super excited for all the achievements, thinking of all I went through in school and God still crowned my effort. I will always be grateful to my maker. I also want to use this medium to show my gratitude to everyone that was part of my success story, my mother, Mrs. Osasona Temitope, my late Father, Engr. Osasona Olusegun Joseph, he helped set the good legacy before passing on, Mr Afams, the CEO of Adams College, my HOD, Dr. Lawal, Mr Astor, my brother, Osasona Seun, my sister, Osasona Damilola for their words of encouragements and support, Rev Abegunde, Magodo District Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church, Pastor Sam Adebowale, President of National Association of Foursquare Students Fellowship and I want to appreciate my friends and other family members for their support in achieving my dreams.

What do you think distracts students on campus from achieving better results?

From my point of view, things that distract students are there extreme involvement in social activities on campus. I am not saying students should not engage in social activities, but they should not engage themselves in all social activities. It is not all social activities on campus that students must partake in, students must overlook some in other to achieve their dreams. Another factor is an unhealthy relationship, there is some relationship on campus that are unhealthy that doesn’t add value, such relationships distract students. Some relationships are not worth keeping which must be avoided to be able to achieve one’s dreams and goals.

If given another opportunity, will you pick the same university and course?

If I had another opportunity to pick an institution and course, I will still pick McPherson University over and over again, I mean over and over again. McPherson University has taught me so many things that will not just take me to the top but keep me there. McPherson University is blessed with an extraordinary staff that encourages and is ready to impact and add value from the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Adeniyi Agunbiade to my HOD, Dr. Lawal and other staff at McPherson University. They were very strict, but I have now realised that it was for my own good and will always appreciate it. If I had the opportunity to pick another course, I would still pick Accounting. Accounting has always being my dream course. The body (ICAN) are very organised, they have standard and very outstanding.

Your advice to students aspiring to make First Class

My advice to other students that wish to make First Class is that they must be persistent, know what works for them, should not work with other people’s agenda, must be diligent and never give up, no matter what and most importantly, the G factor, put God first and the sky will be their starting point.