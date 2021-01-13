From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa born First Class law graduate, Miss Ebizi Eradiri has narrated how she was able to overcome the various challenges that confronted her in her bid for academic success.

Eradiri was recently honoured by Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri with appointments as the New Face of the Girl Child in the state and a lecturer in the state owned university, Niger Delta University(NDU)Amassoma, was also given scholarship to study for Masters and PhD in any university of her choice in the world.

The graduate of NDU who also bagged a First Class at the law school speaking at a Meet and Greet event tagged #SchoolNobeScam organised by the Sele Eradiri Foundation said she was almost frustrated by some randy lecturers.

According to her were it not for prayers, hard work and dedication to studies, she would not have attained the unprecedented feat of becoming the first female student to graduate from the NDU Faculty of Law with a First Class.

“l would say it’s through prayers. Secondly, l would say it’s the way l kept myself. I was very conscious of my dressing, which enabled me to get the best dressed female student in the Faculty of Law, NDU, in the year l was graduating. I made sure I didn’t wear skimpy things that would expose sensitive parts of my body”.

“I felt that was the starting point for me not to even attract the wrong lecturers to myself. I would say it’s prayer because there was a time when we had a borrowed course and a particular lecturer was trying to do something funny.When I sensed it from that particular lecturer in the first semester, l had to call home and told them what was going on and we all prayed and prayed.

“At some point, l had to escalate the issue to my HoD and told her what the lecturer was doing and she had to call him and warned him. These are some of the challenges the girl child is likely to face but through prayers and escalating it to the appropriate quarters, l think they can scale through that.”

She further revealed that the lowest grade she had during her university days was a ‘C’ which was given to her with malice by a particular lecturer who was bent on sleeping with her, stressing that ‘l knew what I wrote but he gave me a ‘C’. I know what I mean.”

Eradiri vowed to use her appointment as the New Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child by Governor Douye Diri as a corporate mentorship platform to inculcate reading culture in young Bayelsans.

Also speaking, Convener of the Ebizi homecoming reception, Dr. Ebiekure Eradiri, said the ‘#Schoolnobescam’ tag was initiated to change the current narrative about the youths and raise new generational leaders through intellectual prowess

“We want our youths to begin to see education as the real thing for development, using Ebizi as a role model,” he added.