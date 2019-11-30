Beautiful actress, Ufuoma McDermott is one damsel who has been able to sustain her relevance in Nollywood. Although, there are speculations that Ufuoma’s friendship with her colleagues, Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo and Chioma Akpotha has since packed up, Inside Nollywood asked the mother of two to either confirm or refute the claims but she was evasive with her responses.

However, going forward, the actress reveals how to sustain friendships in Nollywood. She says, “ I don’t think I have ever sat back and drawn a plan saying this person is going to be my friend. It just happens; your spirit just flows with certain kinds of people and you allow them into your inner circle. They look out for you and you look out for them. It is something that just happens; it is not planned.”

Explaining how she has been able to strike a balance between being an actress, a wife and a mother, Ufuoma said, “I don’t think there is something special because it is entertainment. It is the same way with doctors who have to go out for days and weeks. Even teachers can be transferred and diplomats travel up and down. At the end of the day, balancing your family is dependent on you as a person, what you consider your priority and how you plan your life.”

The filmmaker also added that she has never been under pressure to fit in as a public figure. She says: “It is a case of ‘to each his own.’ You will feel pressured if you want to be pressured. So, I don’t feel any pressure. I am a working actor and not a social media actor. I act for real. Acting is my day job so I am like the banker who gets up in the morning and goes to the bank, finishes from the bank and goes home. It is the same for me. If I am on a movie set, I go do my job and I go home. I don’t feel any pressure as long as I don’t put it on myself,” she concluded.