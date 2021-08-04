One of the claimants to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket, Valentine Ozigbo, has said his running mate, Azuka Enemuo, was not forced on him by any person(s) from within or outside the party but that she emerged having met the necessary criteria.

He spoke yesterday in Awka, during a special meeting with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State Council, and PDP media influencers.

Ozigbo said the rumour making the rounds that Enemuo was forced on him and the party was false.

He said: “I, Valentine Ozigbo, decided who my running mate would be, and I’m glad to have Azuka Enemuo as deputy. I am an independent mind, and also understand what are needed in a running mate. That does not mean we shall ignore PDP recommendation or suggestion in any matter concerning this election; not at all. The party’s suggestion is always superior.

“What really happened in the choice of Enemuo was that we asked the leadership of the Anglican Church to come up with recommendation. When they came up with a list, there were three women there; two were highly recommended, and Mrs Enemuo was one of them. Enemuo was also recommended highly by majority of APGA faithful, traditional rulers, presidents of communities and many other citizens, who worked closely with her when she held sway as commissioner during Peter Obi’s administration.”

Ozigbo described his running mate as “a prominent person in the Anglican Church, an influential woman of the Anambra Central extraction; a woman with political connections and linkages, and a woman with high electoral value.”

On the defection of two former PDP aspirants, Obiora Okonkwo and Godwin Maduka, Ozigbo posited: “Their defection must be a premeditated one. None of them will complain of leaving the party due to lack of attention. Immediately after the primary election on June 26, 2021, we quickly moved to Onitsha to greet the leader of the party in the state, Mr. Peter Obi.

“After that, we moved straight to meet former BoT member of the party, Chris Uba. He had promised PDP that once a candidate emerged from Anambra South, he would abandon all court cases he was having with the party. We met with him and assured him that we were still one indivisible family. We also reminded him of the promise he made.

“We also met other aspirants, including Obiora Okonkwo, Godwin Maduka, Chris Azubogu, Winston Udeh, Uche Ekwunife and others. When we got to Ekwunife’s house, she was already drafting congratulatory message for me. It was also on record that immediately I emerged PDP flag bearer, my co-aspirants hugged and congratulated me. Therefore, when you hear that any of the former aspirants is leaving PDP, it is not because we did not meet with them one on one. They made up their minds to do so.”

