Sunday, March 29 marked the first wedding anniversary of Egbe Pax, CEO, BTS Entertainment, and he was excited about it.

In a phone chat with Inside Nollywood, the artiste and talent management guruß recalls how he proposed to his beautiful wife when she least expected.

“One year ago, I married the woman of my dream. There were lots of things I wanted to tell her that day but didn’t have the chance. So, for our first wedding anniversary this year, we had a lot to talk about. I wouldn’t say our relationship started as ‘love at first sight’, we actually clicked right away after meeting at a mutual friend’s birthday party. We became friends for a couple of months; then I decided to take the friendship to the next level after seeing her good qualities,” he explained.

On how he proposed, Pax narrated: “I had a dinner with my wife, her friend, Alhaja Bikilsu, and my brother, Uche at Hilton Hotel, Abuja. During the dinner, I told the Food and Beverage Manager my plans, and he worked perfectly with me, serving the ring in a beautiful plate as a dish to my wife. When she opened the plate and saw a ring, she was overwhelmed. Then, I went on my knees and proposed. I have never felt so comfortable with anybody in my entire life.”