By Gabriel Dike

Dr Joy Umudu stood tall at the recent convocation of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The mother of four emerged the overall best PhD graduate and the best from the Faculty of Science.

In this interview, she spoke about how she coped as mother during the programme, poor performances of students in Mathematics and how to encourage female students to pursue courses in Science and Engineering.

Tell us about your academic journey from primary to university.

I was born in Jos, Plateau State, into the family of Mr Elijah and Mrs Gloria Okafor. I am a native of Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government, Anambra State.

I had my primary and secondary school education there and proceeded to the University of Jos (UNIJOS) where I bagged a first class in Mathematics in 2006. I relocated to Lagos where I worked as a teacher for some years.

In 2014, I got into UNILAG in pursuit of a Master of Science in Pure Mathematics. I immediately started my PhD programme thereafter in 2016. Here I am today having emerged as the awardee for the overall best female PhD Thesis in UNILAG.

I am married and blessed with four children. I gave birth to my last child while on the PhD programme and he is four years now. I went back to Jos in 2016 when I started lecturing in UNIJOS.

How do you feeling emerging overall best UNILAG PhD graduate?

When I was called by the Dean of Postgraduate School, informing me about this, to say that I was excited and joyful is to say the least. As a student I always wished that it would happen but I didn’t see it coming. I just did my work to the best of my ability. It is a dream come true and I return all the glory to the Almighty God.

As a mother, how did you cope with the PhD programme and managing the home front?

Doing this comes with some sacrifices. Of course it wasn’t easy but I had to marry all my responsibilities in such a manner that my home front would not suffer. I am fortunate to have a supportive husband who is able to keep the home front even when I am away.

Without his support I wouldn’t have been able to do this. When I am away from home I keep in touch with my family to know how they are doing. I remember a couple of times I had to help them with their homework over the phone just to ensure that they did not miss out in their school work.

Why PhD in Mathematics?

I developed interest in mathematics in primary five. It is a subject that I could relate my everyday life with. When I got into the university to study Mathematics it was home for me because it is a subject I really do enjoy.

Although I had wanted to study Medicine or Pharmacy, I had peace within me when I got into Mathematics Department. I easily get bored reading for hours on end. I cannot read for long in a library or very quiet place.

To study Mathematics, all I needed to do was to understand the basic concepts and then solve problems, which for me is better than trying to cram or read all night. I never had to do that (read all night). Since it is an area I enjoy it was only natural for me to continue up to PhD level since I am in the academic.

Did ASUU strikes disrupt your programme?

Fortunately, the last ASUU strike coincided with the COVID-19 period. It did not disrupt my research work. I was able to publish important research papers at the time, but it slowed down the completion of the programme.

It will be nice for the Federal Government to respect agreements made with ASUU to avoid unnecessary delays for students. Quality education requires adequate funding and support. I appeal to government to provide all that is needed to push the frontier of learning in our institutions of learning to greater heights.

What is the title of your PhD thesis and the contribution it made to knowledge?

The title of my thesis is, New Fixed Point Results for Some Geraghty Quasi-contraction Type Mappings in Selected Abstract Spaces. The work is primarily on solving practical human problems modelled into ordinary differential equations and nonlinear integral equations. Results obtained are better appreciated by physicists and engineers.

Was there a time you felt like abandoning the programme?

Research can be frustrating you know. But the key is persistence and dedication. At the beginning of my research work, the thought crossed my mind but looking back to where I was coming from, I was granted study leave from my home institution, UNIJOS. I left my family in Jos just to get a PhD. For me, there was no going back.

I had to buckle up and make progress. When the going got tough, I took a short break. I discussed my challenges with my colleagues and mentors. I meditated and prayed to God for favour and guidance. God always makes a way. I am glad I did not give up. There is always light at the end of a tunnel.

At secondary school level, what do you think is responsible for poor performances of students in Mathematics?

I think it is due to fear. Sadly, Mathematics is projected to students as a difficult subject, which is not true. What we have in some schools is a case of putting a squared pegs into a round holes. A teacher who loves Mathematics will naturally win over his/her students to also love Mathematics.

How do we attract female students to read science courses?

I think females can be encouraged by giving them scholarships and research grants as is seen in developed countries. Females should not be relegated to the background because they have a lot to offer to the society.

Why is it taking the university long time to produce another Prof Chika Obi?

In my opinion, the university has already produced another Prof Chike Obi in the person of my mentor and supervisor, Prof Johnson Olajire Olaleru. This is the second time my supervisor is producing a doctorate degree holder that emerged with the overall best PhD Thesis in UNILAG.

The first one was Dr H. Olaoluwa in 2013, the youngest PhD holder in West Africa at that time. I am the second awardee he produced. This achievement cannot be a coincident. I think he deserves to be honoured accordingly.

Your supervisor produced five out of nine PhD holders in the department, what kind of lecturer is he?

Prof Olaleru is a goal getter and a man completely sold out to serving God through his mentoring style. His dedication to research work and teaching speaks for itself. His exceptional role as my supervisor contributed immensely to my success story. I am privileged and fortunate to have worked with him.