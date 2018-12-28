After 30 days of traversing the country, fashion and music enthusiast, Noble Igwe has succeeded in capturing 1,000 smiles and recording hundreds of compelling stories in the ‘1,000 Smiles with Noble’ campaign.

From the street hawker, to the market woman, and to the banker, Igwe in conjunction with nourishing malt drink, Maltina, sponsor of the campaign, captured several joyous moments thus leading to the depiction of Nigerians as happy people.

The accompanying stories also added some needed context to the campaign, chronicling the journey to 1,000 smiles with social media posts, which profiled individuals that were photographed. Some of the most remarkable photos were of those least expected to be happy, proving that true joy comes from within.

“This campaign is a timely reminder that Maltina stands by its commitment to sharing happiness,” Igwe enthused.