Rita Okoye, Lagos

George Omokehinde Peters, one of the illustrious sons of Nigeria, is an example of an immigrant who has successfully integrated into Canadian society.

The CEO of Prince George Entertainment (PGE) recently shared with Daily Sun his journey into showbiz entrepreneurship, drawing out key lessons of how to establish and run a successful business in the North American country.

‘Many lessons get clearer by the day, most importantly from our customers,’ he declared, saying further: ‘I believe in the maxim, “time is money.” Hiring people that are smarter than you make your business grow fast and unique. Running a business in Canada literally to me is outsourcing as much as possible. I don’t believe there are shortcuts in marketing. As a showbiz entrepreneur, I follow the passion, and for me, learning must be a routine to stay updated.’

So far, the year 2020 has been a catastrophe and many regards it as a lost year. But for Peters, whose Prince George Entertainment company is most certainly affected because of the suspension of all entertainment activities globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, being alive is something to be thankful about. ‘I am alive with my family, close pals and fans. For me, that is all that matters in this unprecedented 2020,’ he said.

For countless Nigerians looking forward to travelling abroad in search of a greener pasture, he offered a piece of advice: ‘Travelling abroad does not define who you are. You can as well search for greener pastures wherever you are domiciled.’

Drawing from his experience, he said further: ‘Success is not always about travelling to a particular country; it is about the grace of God. Travelling abroad helps to rebrand sort of, but discovering oneself is major. Not everyone abroad is better off than some people in Nigeria anyway.’

The man who has carved a name for himself as the showbiz grandmaster in Canada says it has been a good journey for him, one without any qualms.

‘No regrets whatsoever. To God be all the glory,’ he mused.

Asked for his opinion of what makes promoting Nigerian music profitable in Canada, based on his experience, the CEO of Prince George Entertainment said:

‘I am only trying my best possible to put Afrobeats on the spot here in Canada with all our artists. With time, it will come to stay finally and might become profitable.’

Although, he is best known for his work at Prince George Entertainment, Peters, however, has other pursuits and preoccupations. He dropped a hint when prompted for his career projections for 2021. ‘I hope to become a PhD holder anytime soon,’ he avowed.