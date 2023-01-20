From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor has directed that he should be addressed as Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

A memo issued from the Office of the Head of Service and copied to Secretary to the State Government; Chief of Staff; Chairmen of Statutory, Commissions/Parastatals/Boards, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Non- Ministerial Agencies, Executive Secretaries/General Managers, all Heads of Tertiary Institutions, and all Heads of Local Government Administration said: “Since the inception of the present administration in the State on 27 November, 2022. Heads of the various Ministnes, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the State Government had not been consistent while addressing Mr. Governor for the purpose of uniformity, Mr. Governor has directed that, he should be addressed as Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

“Also, you would recall that, in Mr. Governor’s inaugural speech, he directed that all correspondences should henceforth, read Osun State as against the State of Osun and the use of National Coat of Arm logo instead of the State of Osun logo.

“In addition, the Governor directed that all memoranda should, henceforth, be prepared on the blue minuting sheet.”