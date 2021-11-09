From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A suspect who specialized in stealing ATM cards and subsequently emptying his victims’ account has revealed to investigators his mode of operation.

The suspect, Ojo Amos (38) was recently arrested at a POS stand in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State following a tip-off.

Thirty-three cards and N50,000.00 were recovered from him, according to Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in Asaba on Tuesday.

Edafe said the suspect confessed that he stole one of the cards from one Rufai Abdulahi at Zenith Bank, Kwale branch, adding that he later withdrew N250,000 from the victim’s account.

According to Edafe, the suspect usually stays behind his victims at the ATM machine waiting and targeting people who he feels are not too educated, old women/children and once he notices that they are having problem operating the ATM machine, he moves closer to them pretending to be a bank staff trying to help them and in the process he swaps the ATM card.

“Suspect also confessed that he watches them as they enter their ATM pins, memorizes it and after swapping the ATM cards, he uses either a POS stand or ATM machine to empty their bank accounts. He said he has been doing this for the past four years.”

Edafe further confirmed the rescue of a victim, one Mudia Efe who was kidnapped in Abraka with his own grey coloured Lexus SUV 330 marked KWL 841 BM.

He said the Driver on noticing the police reversed and sped off, adding that the team trailed the escaping Lexus SUV to Sobotie Street, Agbarho where the suspected vehicle fell into a ditch.

“The suspects quickly disembarked from the vehicle and ran into a nearby bush. One Mudia Efe ‘m’ of Abraka was rescued and he said that the hoodlums kidnapped him from Abraka and the vehicle which belong to the victim was recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing,” he added.

