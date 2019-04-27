For Osita Ugeh, who relocated to the United States in 2011 where his showbiz career blossomed thus earning him the appellation of ‘Duke of New York’, his recent sold-out ‘Burna Boy African Giant Concert’ held at the famous Apollo Theatre is something he would relish forever.

An excited Ugeh says: “Selling out the Apollo (Theatre) is something I have always wanted to do. It actually took me two years to get approval for a concert at the Apollo Theatre and on April 5, we sold it out. This made Burna Boy go down in history as the first Nigerian artiste to sell out a show at the Apollo. This is really a big deal. Apollo Theater has hosted various African artistes such as Fela, Miriam Makeba etc., but selling it out is a whole different story. It’s exciting and I am happy to play a part in the moment of history.”

Speaking on how his entertainment journey began, Ugeh recalls: “It started during my college days in Nigeria, organising college parties, stage plays and all. I was even the choirmaster of the school at some point. So, it has always been my passion to organise and get people together. I find my passion in being creative.”