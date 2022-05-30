By Albert Ohams

Sir Tamunomie Arthur Ebenezer is an astute politician, youth Ambassador of Peace and the incumbent Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Political Matters to Sir Alwell Ihunda, Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area Council.

In this interview, he shared his odyssey in politics and other sundry issues.

What are your roles as the political adviser to the Mayor of Port Harcourt?

My basic role as an adviser is to counsel the mayor positively on political issues and coordinate political activities within the local government area for the betterment, development and progress of the LGA and Rivers State in general.

My role as SSA to the mayor has helped him and the LGA in bringing peace and development to the area, politically. Since politics is the driver of activities, my role has, no doubt, led to positive multiplier effects on political stability in the state, considering the fact that the LGA is the state capital. It is my belief that the peaceful coexistence among all residents, communities and visitors is achieved as a result of my manning of the political adviser’s office, which, indeed, has brought development and stabilised political activities in the LGA and the state in general.

What inspired your service to humanity?

My service to humanity was inspired by my mentor, the late Alaye D. Eremie, a former commissioner in the state who was a great philanthropist.

He was a man who cared for the less privileged and carried their burden. Most of us, including my humble self, were trained in school by this genius. He gave us equal training and opportunities with his biological children.

How do you feel being confirmed a Knight of the Anglican Church?

My confirmation as a Knight of the Anglican Church has brought me closer to God. For me, a life without service to God is meaningless. I find my knighthood as a rare privilege and motivation to do more for the church of God and also for humanity.

What are the things that thrill you when you pick up a newspaper? Do you read cartons?

Yes, I read cartoons in newspapers occasionally. And I find them interesting.

The philanthropic award I received from the cartoonists is another encouragement and reward for good work. And I find it rewarding.

What would you like to be remembered for?

Of course I will like to be remembered for my God-fearing and compassionate lifestyle when I leave this world.

But importantly, I will like to be remembered for how many people I fed to impact Christ and humanity.

I was born on the 28th of October 1968, at Okujagu – Ama Community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

I attended then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, and University of Port Harcourt where I graduated in 2004 with (B.Sc) in the Department of Secretarial Administration with Second Class Upper. I also have a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration. In 2007, I was privileged to work with some organizations in Nigeria such as Nigeria Engineering Works Ltd (NEW) as confidential Secretary to the Technical Manager, Deutage Drilling Services Ltd. as Administrative Officer National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Port Harcourt Refinery Depot, as Administrative Secretary to the Union. Other companies I worked with included Emattee Logistics Services Ltd, as Administrative Manager and General Manager Operations, Polo Estate Services Ltd. I have also attended Management Courses in Nigeria and abroad.

I’m a devoted communicant and was baptized and confirmed in 2018 at

St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt. Thereafter, I joined the Christian Mens Fellowship (CMF) in march 2019. Presently, I am the Assistant Secretary of (CMF) of St. Peter’s Anglican Church,

Port Harcourt and a Bishop Nominee of the Diocesan Board, active member of the Synod, and Chairman Finance Committee of the Synod Conference in 2021.

Recently, I was confirmed a “Knight of St. Christopher” (KSC) by the Bishop of the Niger Delta Province of the Anglican Church in Port Harcourt. The event took place on April 22, 2022.

In terms of social work, I have contributed immensely to the growth and development of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt and other Pentecostal churches in Rivers State. I have received several awards within and outside the country in contribution to my social responsibility Initiative to my people. I’m also an active Honouring Patron of Metropolitan Battalion of Boys Brigade, Rivers State. I am married to my heartthrob, Lady Christy Ebenezer and the marriage is blessed with a son and three daughters.

