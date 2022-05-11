General overseer, World Evangelism Bible Church (WEBIC), Prophet Samson Ayorinde, on May 3, 2022, marked 27 years of “Miracle Service,” at the church’s headquarters in Ojota, Lagos. It was themed “Banquet of Unlimited Miracles.”

Ayorinde said he started the programme from his three-bedroom flat in Ojota on May 3, 1995, as a counselling and praying service. There were three services then. He said he got the divine call during a 40-day marathon fast. The programme holds every Tuesday.

He disclosed that God called him to start the programme as part of his vision for world evangelism. God has been using him to deliver people from bondage

He testified: “The blind sees, the lame walks, even as people seeking fruits of the womb become pregnant and bear healthy children. During service, I enjoin participants in miracle service to attend with bottled water, handkerchiefs, oil and their faith.

“The church fills up to the brim. The only time the service couldn’t hold was during the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic. But the crusade has returned after the lockdown restriction was lifted.”

During the celebration last Tuesday, scores of congregants lined up to give testimonies to what the programme has done for them.

Pastor Deji Olorunfemi, head, WEBIC, Ojokoro branch, said he used to be tough. But when his father, now late, could not bear the trouble, he brought him to Prophet Ayorinde 22 years ago: “After three months, I was captured by the Holy Spirit and my story changed thereafter.”

Mrs. Funmi Afolabi also attested: “I started worshipping in WEBIC when I attended the programme as a spinster, childless and a tenant. But today, I am married with children, and I am a landlady.”

Guest minister and friend of Ayorinde, Archbishop Michael Odafe, said: “Ayorinde should be celebrated as a gift to the world. I have known him since five years ago. I followed him to crusades in Ghana. I admire the gift God gave him.

“He was the first African clergyman to own a television station in the UK. A feat. He became the envy of other men of God. The altar he was using to deliver his message last Tuesday is a centre for miracles and breakthroughs in Lagos.”

Prophet Ayorinde rounded off the service, admonishing his congregation to remain close to God and be faithful.