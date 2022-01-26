Wife of the founder/general overseer, World Evangelism Bible Church (WEBIC), Mercy Ayorinde, has disclosed in Lagos how the vision to start her operation fruitfulness was given to her in dreams.

She spoke alongside her husband, Samson Ayorinde, at a press conference where he revealed out his prophecies for the new year.

“When my husband started WEBIC, 27 years ago in Lagos, the urge to assist him in the ministry preoccupied my mind. Each time I slept, the Angels appeared in my dreams showing me the way. The vision became a reality 21 years ago giving birth to operation fruitfulness which has grown tremendously with lots of twins and triplets as our achievement,” Ayorinde said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On how she began the programme, Mrs. Ayorinde said: “I had the vision to commence it during a 30 days marathon praying and fasting 21 years ago. I joined my husband who was observing 40 days dry fasting. There were four women who were praying with me then. They were looking for the fruits of the womb. And God answered their prayers.

“I observed another 40 days marathon, it was on the 37th day that the Angel of the Lord showed me in a dream, a new bulldozer. He gave me the key, asked me to operate it which I did. I woke up, relayed the dream to my husband, it was from then he started calling me ‘bareness bulldozer.”