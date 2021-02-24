From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has attributed his four years in office to the grace of God, saying he survived all attempts to impeach him through the mercy of God.

In his farewell message to the people of the state, Mr Ajayi also wished Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his new deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, well in their new assignment.

The former deputy governor stated that ‘the successful completion of my term was almost inconceivable but for God’s unfailing grace and the tenacity of the Ondo State Judiciary, which was adhesive to the spirit and letter of our constitution.

‘Let me appreciate my family for their undying love and support. On many occasions I had to return home in the wee hours but they were there for me.

‘My profound appreciation also goes to the nine Honourable members of the Ondo State House of Assembly who are codenamed Integrity Group. They stood on principle of rule law and truly upheld the integrity of the legislature and against all odds (including facing physical harm and political intimidation), like the Rock of Gibraltar against executive recklessness.

‘I’m happy today that through our little efforts, democratic institutions in Ondo State and in Nigeria have been strengthened.

‘This farewell note will not be complete without acknowledging the selfless services of my staff, who on many occasions had to stay overtime to ensure that government work is done.

‘I will not forget to mention my security details- the officers of the State Security Service and the Nigeria Police who were all dutiful.

‘I am indebted to members of my media team – the online soldiers, who held their ground and delivered incredibly well to the shock and admiration of all, including their traducers.

‘I thank all members of the independent press for holding tenaciously to the principles that qualify the profession as the Fourth Estate of Realm.

‘I’m most grateful to the people of Ondo State, who gave me the mandate to serve them as deputy governor. I also appreciate them for acknowledging and supporting my potentials to provide a credible alternative towards providing deliverable services to the people without selfish profiteering.

‘I leave office unruffled and my head held high to the glory of God and through the support of the good people of Ondo State. I wish Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the new Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa well in their administration,’ he added.

Attempts were made to impeach Ajayi by the state House of Assembly last year after he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ajayi’s stay in the PDP was short-lived, however, as he again left the party and teamed up with the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), where he won the ticket to compete in the October 10, 2020, governorship election.