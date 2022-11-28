From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that his administration left behind N14 billion cash in the state’s coffers.

He also revealed that his government had successfully paid N97 billion from debt inherited in 2018 when he assumed office.

He disclosed that his administration did not borrow a dime anywhere in the world to finance the economy of the state, saying he successfully kept faith and maintained fidelity with his electoral promises.

He made the disclosures in his farewell statement, indicating the expiration of his tenure in office on Saturday, saying his administration has put Osun’s economy on a surer footing through the myriad people-centred and masses-focused projects timely and promptly implemented to make life worthwhile for the people of the State.

According to him, Osun under his watch has been stable economically as manifested in the astronomical increment in the GDP of the State since he assumed office.

Governor Oyetola affirmed that Osun is more stable economically than he met it in 2018, saying despite all the visible socio-economic challenges confronting the state with its attendant effects, he was able to take care of the fears and evil of fiscal indiscipline and lack of implementation, which hamper projects and services in the nation’s public service.

“As I step aside today following the conclusion of the four-year tenure you freely gave me, I thank God and I thank you for your support, cooperation and prayers over the years. I recall how the journey began four years ago; how by your belief in me and your conviction in the plans and programmes of our Party, you exercised your right to vote for me.

“As we draw the curtains on this first tenure, we are convinced that we neither reneged on our promise nor disappointed you. We kept faith with you and maintained fidelity with our electoral promises. It was our wish to continue to serve you but we are constrained by the outcomes of the July 16 Governorship election which we are already challenging in court.

“As a law-abiding citizen and government, we are stepping aside to allow the law take its course. However, we look forward to continue to serve you in no distant future. We have absolute trust in God that we shall be back soon, as we have implicit trust and confidence in the Judiciary to do justice in the case before it.

“We are confident that this period of temporary political eclipse shall pass. The sun shall shine again, brighter and warmer and the sustainable development and participatory governance that we enthroned, which have been applauded by local and international organisations, shall be restored and put on a surer and better footing.

“There can be no substitute to people-oriented and development-savvy governance in a democracy. The tap roots of the unprecedented good governance, inclusive and participatory governance that we introduced, which delivered massive equitable projects and programmes are too strong to be uprooted.

“As we end our first term, rest assured that Osun is more stable economically than we met it in 2018 and it remained the most peaceful state in the country under our leadership.”

The former governor added that the state was also expecting $72 million from other programmes and from the NG-CARES programme of the Federal Government, among others.