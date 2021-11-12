Akinyemi Cynthia Anuoluwapo is the founder of Blacksatino Media. she is a blogger, Vlogger, Public Relations expert that specializes in content creation, voice-overs, radio and television production. She has moderated and compered conferences, seminars both at national and international level.

“ I was probably one of the fortunate kids because my parents gave us all that we needed and we had the liberty to be independent. My love for taking care of the home made me study Home economics and Food Science. A lot of times my parents would ask why food science instead of mass communication or computer science? But I was convinced that I could easily connect with mass communication and miss out on the importance of keeping a good home.

Akinyemi disclosed that it is easy for her to say that the media found her. “ I went to the university with so much knowledge about entertainment and how to get a brand going because of my background in blogging. I was either a social director in one association or a member of the media team in my church and it just became part of me.”

Akinyemi disclosed she was born into a family of four children and her parents relied on her to manage the affairs of the home and the other business when they were not around. For example, we had a dry cleaning service company and a bookshop and it became a norm for me to get back from work and resume my manager job.

I began to fall in love with writing and on my 18th birthday, I got a gift to own my own blogger page (it was once my daily diary)

She recalls during one of the departmental dinners where television presenters and celebrities were invited, an On-Air-Personality, walked up to me and said you should be called Blacksatino. I asked him what was the meaning and he said because you are black and shinning. I smiled and since then that name became my signature. I became excited and change the name of my blog to blacksatino.com

“ While serving my country at the Girl Child Concerns, I got a call from an old friend who told me that a particular media house needed an outspoken young person to host a youth program in Lagos, I quickly jumped on it and out of 20 people that was auditioned, three persons were chosen to host the show and I was picked as the main host of the programme.

After few years, I walked into a bigger radio station and asked to see the head of presentation, I met her and she said I was not fit to become a presenter yet. I was moved from being a radio presenter to becoming an intern, it was a very frustrating but I kept on moving and now decided to learn about broadcasting, in 2014, I went on to get training for Basic Presentation and Production at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

Akinyemi hopes to have one of the biggest public relations firm in Nigeria and also become a seasoned OAP, interviewer, anchor, tv producer, director and presenter of several programmes. Cynthia moderates and comperes conferences, seminars, events both national and international.

The enterprising lady has won several awards such as Winner of 2018 Best Blog in Nigeria, various award nominations in Nigeria media industry including Exquisite Magazine Lady of the Year Awards, MAYA Awards, Nigerian Broadcast Merit Awards, Women in Journalism amongst others.

“ Blacksatino Blog covers events such as Metro News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Celebrity Gist, Sports, Fashion, Comedy, Education among others.

