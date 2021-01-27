From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Freed Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service, DSI Bridget Esene, has said that she was meant to be killed but her abductors who sold her to suspected Fulani herdsmen.

‎Recall that the NIS spokeswooman who was abducted last Sunday in her church premises in Benin City was released by her abductors on Tuesday.

She expressed happiness over her release but said she suffered in the hands of her abductors.

“The armed men numbering five trailed me to my church at Ikhueniro near Benin City where I was kidnapped.

“I was forced into their car and driven out of the church premises by my abductors who later sold me to another set of kidnappers who are suspected herdmen. I saw hell and l don’t wish my enemy such”, she said.

Esene explained that upon sighting the kidnapper, she attempted to escape but was intercepted at gunpoint by them, adding that the armed men later took her into the forest where some other hardened kidnappers were on ground to receive her.

“I was later sold to another set of gunmen who then took mee deep into the forest”, Mrs Esene said, disclosing that she was later rescued by the police and the vigilante.