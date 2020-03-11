Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Igwe Felix Chike Maduka was recently issued certificate of recognition by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State as traditional ruler of Isulo community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state. The royal father, fondly called Chinyelugo I of Isulo Kingdom, speaks on the circumstances that brought him to the royal stool, his dreams for the community, among other issues.

How did you emerge as the traditional ruler of Isulo community?

According to our constitution, whenever it is time for selection of a traditional ruler, every village in Isulo is at liberty to bring aspirants for the stool. Every village that has more than one aspirant will organise internal primary election among the contestants. Winners from every participating village will then proceed to the finals, where candidate for the royal stool will emerge. During our recent election for the stool, I contested from Daezim village, while four aspirants came from another village in the community called Uhuala. The other three villages did not bring aspirants. When Uhuala conducted their internal primaries, Chinedu Elemuo emerged as candidate from Uhuala village. He then challenged me in a general election, and I emerged candidate for the royal stool. That was why I was issued the certificate of recognition.

Before now, I never dreamt of becoming a traditional ruler or occupying the royal stool. I was doing my business successfully before my community conscripted me to occupy the vacant royal stool of the community. Initially, when I was called upon to occupy the stool, I showed no interest. I told them I was not interested, but the pressure persisted. At a stage in the intense pressure, I had to consult my family for advice. After the consultations, I got the nod of my family to take up the mantle. This is why I am here today. I am aware it is a tasking assignment to become a traditional ruler but I believe, by the grace of God and the support of my community, we shall deliver on the mandate.

Less than 24 hours before you were issued certificate of recognition by state government, a section of your community protested at Government House, Awka, urging the governor not to recognise you as Igwe-elect. What were their worries?

The people that protested were from a section of Isulo community called Uhuala. As I said earlier, we have five villages that make up this community. They are: Daezim, Alaohia, Uhuala, Ubaha-Akwaosa and Akata.

Out of these five villages, it was only Uhuala that protested against my emergence. The other four villages were anxious to have me as the monarch of the town. Uhuala village desired to produce the traditional ruler of the community; that was why they told the governor that it was the turn of their village to produce the traditional ruler. They wanted Isulo community to zone kingship to their village against the constitution. The constitution of Isulo community stipulates that election must be conducted to determine who occupies the royal stool; Uhuala village wanted the kingship to be rotational, but Isulo community refused. Uhuala people proceeded to court to challenge the decision of the community but the court ruled against them.

Would you not extend the olive branch to Uhuala people to ensure that they are part of your reign?

Uhuala people are my kindred, they are my brothers. Our ancestors believed in reincarnation. I was reincarnated from Uhuala to Daezim village. The person who reincarnated me was one Nlewe Ogumma, a brother to my grandmother called Mgboli Ogumma. Mgboli Ogumma got married to my grandfather called Maduka in Daezim village. Maduka begot my father, and I became reincarnated to my father from Uhuala village. So, Uhuala people are my brothers and my kindred. As a family and people, we will seat down one day and resolve the issue on ground and become one.

What should Isulo people expect from your reign as traditional ruler?

I was a notable philanthropist before I emerged traditional ruler of Isulo community. During the construction of Our Saviour’s Anglican Church in Isulo, I donated N6 million. When the Catholic community was doing their own project in the community, I donated N3 million. I gave scholarship to many sons and daughters of our community and beyond. Through my scholarship, many children, who would not have accesse quality education got to the university level. I assisted a lot of people to stand on their feet in businesses. I did all these before I emerged as traditional ruler of Isulo community. I did all these when I never dreamt of becoming a monarch. I am happy that I got my certificate of recognition from the Anambra State government. My community is also thankful to Governor Willie Obiano. As a traditional ruler, I will continue in philanthropy. I will promote the development of my community in the areas of agriculture and education. I will build factories in Isulo to employ teeming unemployed youths and graduates. I will sell all my investments overseas and use the proceeds to develop Isulo. I have a five-year plan for Isulo. In the next five years, you will come to this community and you’ll not recognise it anymore.

Many communities and traditional rulers in the state seem not to be in the good books of the state government. What would be the case of Isulo, under your reign?

We are going to establish a robust relationship with the state government. I see Obiano as a governor who is eager to develop the state by carrying all communities along in his administration. So, in our own capacity, we shall support his government. The present government in Anambra is concentrating energy in the development of the hinterland. Isulo is one of them. So, we shall give government the needed support to develop the state.

Many communities also complain of lack of government presence. How would you rate government presence in Isulo?

The state government has done some important roads in Isulo; one of them is the Basden Road. This road was never tarred since the history of Isulo but Anambra State government constructed and tarred the road. Again, the state government renovated all primary and secondary schools in our community. We benefitted from the state government’s ‘Community Choose Your Project Initiative.’ One of the tranches was used for the construction of a National Open University of Nigeria building in the town. The project has been completed and commissioned by federal government officials.

The land tussle between Isulo and Nawfija has lasted decades. As the traditional ruler, how would you want it resolved under your reign?

The land dispute started when I was a kid. It has lingered through the courts over the years, and it has been in the court since I was born. Now that I’ve emerged as traditional ruler, I will liaise with the traditional ruler of Nawfija to know how to resolve the crisis during our era. The monarch of Nawfija is a peace-loving man. I believe both of us will resolve the land dispute and restore lasting peace and friendship to the communities.