From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Morgan Moore who is currently writhing in pains in a hospital in Owerri ,the state capital of Imo state was knocked down by reckless personnel attached to the 211 Regiment Group who were driving against the traffic.

The victim who said that he had not been able to take any solid food nor stand on his feet because of the severe pains around his jaws and body since the incident has threaten to drag the Nigeria Air Force to court for abandoning him to his fate after nearly killing him as a result of their reckless and irresponsible driving.

Narrating his ordeal to Sunday Sun on his hospital bed, Moore who spoke through excruciating pains as he continued to wince each time tried to speak disclosed that on 26 March, 2021,that he had parked his car at the city school and that as he about crossing the other lane of the Whethral road and that unknown to him an Air force Hilux van on a top speed which had taken one – way.

He said that before he could jump off the road it was too late as he was knocked over by the Air Force vehicle which left him unconscious.

According to him, ” on that fateful day being Friday, 26 March 2021, I had come to visit one of my relatives at the Chidicon specialist Hospital located at MCC road. But because of the heavy traffic at the MCC by Wethdral road I decided to park my car at the City school. On way back to the Chidicon hospital but as I tried to cross the left side of the whethral before I knew what happening I was knocked down by Air Force Hilux van that took one way.

Continuing, ” It was when I regained consciousness and asked what happened that I realised that I was at the Air Force Hospital located Agbala in Owerri North council area of Imo state. And, I was still bleeding profusely from my ear, mount and nose. Worse was that I couldn’t move my legs. I was later injected and given a tablet and that was all the treatment I got. Thereafter I was abandoned at the hospital without further treatment or examination.”

Moore, further revealed that he had to contact Dr Philip Njamanze and disclosed his predicament as he still in severe pains.

” After being abandoned at the hospital by the two young Air force men who had brought there. I had to contact Dr Philip Njamanze and told him what has happened to me. When my people came to discharge me the Air Force personnel refused to let them but my people insisted that I must be taken to another hospital they are not being treated. When the Air Force personnel relunctantly agreed they refused to hand over the folder of their medical reports and refused to disclose the name of the tablet and injection which they had earlier administered on me.

I suspected that if the incident had happened in the night they would have thrown me into the bush because of the ‘ I don’t care attitude which they had exhibited .But I thanked God that I survived it, and again because it happened about mid morning” .

He lamented that since his people transfered him to Chidicon hospital that the Air Force personnel who nearly killed through their reckless driving have not deemed it to know whether he was dead or alive even when they have all his details and contact.

” I have not been able to eat because of the swollen around my jaws because it is difficult for me to open my mouth. Also, I have severe pains at the right side of my body. The CTC scan showed that while there is no blood clot in my brain but the inside bone in my nose has been fractured. But since that 26 March the Air Force officers who nearly killed me through their recklessness have thought it fit to find out whether I am still alive or dead even when they took all particulars and contact. I have already instructed my lawyer to file a legal action against them”.