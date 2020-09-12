After 30 days of rigorous competition, pretty Odimkpa Precious Chidiebere emerged winner of the second edition of House of Models reality TV show.

The University of Abuja student smiled home with a $15,000 deal comprises a car, landed property, trip to Dubai and cash.

Popularly known as Presh K, Chidiebere speaks about her experience in the house. “I have always wanted to participate in a reality show and when I saw the advert on Instagram, I immediately went for it. I believed that I would win and I did. I learnt a lot in the house. I met different people and learnt from them. For this, I thank the organisers of the show. I plan to boost my baking and shoe business and also finish my movie project, which has to do with the plight of single mothers.”

Model and singer, Kolapo Abibat from Oyo State emerged the first runner-up while actor Edosomwan Andrew Osaruwense from Edo State came second.

Speaking about the concept, the organiser of the show and CEO, Twin Image Concept, Emmanuel Etim Okon, said: “We do not have celebrities in the modeling industry like in music and Nollywood. I created this platform to give them face on television so that they would start getting endorsements. In the house, we brought in brand owners, connect them and give them ambassadorial jobs for their products I want to change the mindset of agencies to see modeling as not only for catwalks. Models must not only be slim.”