Award-winning actress, Ifeoma Okeke-Ozzoude, is an embodiment of talent. The graduate of Business Administration is a filmmaker, director, producer, writer, brand ambassador and has used her NGO, Rachel Okeke-Ozzoude Foundation, to empower children, youths, widows, orphans and the less privilege as a way of contributing her quota to the Social Developmental Goals.

Okeke-Ozzoude is also the founder of the Purple Campaign Initiative that creates awareness against rape, human trafficking, child abuse, molestation, bullying and all manner of violence.

Ifeoma Okeke-Ozzoude is a respecter of humanity, irrespective of class, tribe and religion.

The philanthropist of no little measure and has over the years rendered immeasurable help to people living with disabilities, given succour to widows and skill acquisition programmes for the needy.

She ventured into the movie industry 23 years ago and has not looked back since then.

She also has an event management outfit to bridge the gap in an industry starved of quality and standard content management. Her works immediately attracted attention, which led her and gave birth to GeeRach events management outfit.

Some of the awards she has won include Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador (2013), Best Nollywood Comic Actress of the Year (2013), Best Actress in Comedy in UKNOLLY of the Year (2014), Best Supporting Actress in UKNOLLY of the Year (2014).

Mother of the Year Award for her constant support in educational materials by Aderoju International School, Kwara (2020), and Award of Excellence for her tireless service, consoling and guidance by Youths and Young Adults RCCG, Surulere (2020), as well as Imperial Majesty Gold Award (2020) among others.

She has worked hard to promote the country in various capacities such as the Secretary National Task Force Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and formerly Director of Guild and Services (CAEN). She is the Senior Special Adviser to the AGN president on International Travels, Logistics & Special Duties and she has been the Chief of Staff to National Presidents (AGN) from 2008 till date.

Through her patriotic zeal and innovation, she realised that there are some lapses that needs immediate attention in the society and this gave birth to the invention of “Baby Shower”, “ Cooking Time 4 Teens (CTT) among others.

Due to her positive influence she has been made brand Ambassador with companies such as Landshop Limited, a real estate in company and Joms Slimming Product a herbal company.