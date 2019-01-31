Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday attacked President Muhammadu Buhari saying by his action, Nigeria’s democracy is “in peril.” He said this against the backdrop of the controversies surrounding the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Speaking as a guest speaker at an event organised by the Lagos Island Club, he also promised to make Nigeria work again.

He alleged: “After unsuccessfully abusing the instruments of state to remove the leadership of the legislature, President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his sights on the judiciary.”

“A key part of my vision for Nigeria is respect for the rule of law, because without it you can have no society.”

Atiku argued that in the last four years, Nigerians witnessed a deterioration of all aspects of basic human development as the country suffered avoidable social and economic decline. This, he said, could be attributed to the absence of coherent and comprehensive economic policy, which robbed the economy of its capacity to attract investment, to support the growth of small businesses and absorb a fast-growing labour force.

“The #TheAtikuPlan will undertake a de-regulation of the downstream sector of the economy, review the PIB and privatise all four state refineries that operate at 10 per cent of their installed capacities. We shall channel the proceeds from the privatisation into a special fund for the development of education and health.

“We will assist the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to grow bigger and to be more productive. As we all know, small businesses offer the greatest opportunities for achieving inclusive pro-poor growth, through increased self-employment.

“The opportunity to change the course of history and rebuild the country begins on February 16 when Nigerians will exercise their sacred duty to elect their President and other political leaders.

“Nigerians must reject the status quo and bring in a leader who has a history of economic reform and political transformation.”