From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command has given a vivid account of how Eze Ignatius Asor, the traditional ruler of Obudi, Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area was killed on Monday.

According to a statement credited to the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, the hoodlums who the police have claimed are members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) disguised themselves as people in distress and approached the royal father for help.

Abattam disclosed that the suspects who came in four vehicles and two motorcycles also had a female accomplice that completed the task with them.

On entering the palace and identifying the monarch, the gang the police said quickly faced their mission and shot at Asor who was already deceived by their prank.

Abattam said “Preliminary investigation revealed that, the hoodlums came in four vehicles and two motorcycles in company of a woman, disguising themselves as persons in distress and have come to report an emergency situation to him.

“The unsuspecting Royal father allowed them into his palace, sat down with them, in the process of explaining the reason for their visit, they brought out guns, shot and killed the Eze and two of his aides, and hurriedly fled the palace.” Abattam said.

Further explaining on how two others in the palace were also killed as well as another vigilante, the police spokesperson said “On their way, they attacked the office of the Agwa vigilante group, shot one person and made away with three motorcycles.

He also noted that before the police could respond to the distress call from the palace with their tactical team, the hoodlums had already done the damage and fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, who condemned the dastardly act has appealed for calm.

He assured the people of Agwa in particular and Imo State in general, that investigation has commenced and the Command will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.