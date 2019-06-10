Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called on Federal Government to create more room for improved exportation in Nigeria.

According to the National President of NACCIMA , Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, the move will bring about more income into the economy, thus improving the manufacturing sector..

Iya Aliyu, who stated this in an interview with Daily Sun, recently, said government must, as a matter of urgency, put in place adequate infrastructure to ensure that exportation is encouraged in Nigeria.

She explained that despite government’s promise to intervene in the issues facing local industries, the situation is still the same.

She said, “Our manufacturing sector is facing grave issues that have to do with lack of access to funds. There is the need for government to concentrate on exportation, because this will ensure that more funds are brought into the system, thus boosting activities in the Nigerian economy.”

She stated that manufacturing industries are capable of providing the economy with a serious boost in employment, by providing opportunities in areas such as research and development, processing, engineering, entrepreneurship, and a lot more.

Commenting on government industrial policy, .she said that only good policies will transform Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, adding that good economic policies will transform the country’s manufacturing sector from the present state to a developed one.

NACCIMA boss noted that Nigeria could be among the leading global economies , if the right industrial policies are encouraged.

She stressed that Nigeria manufacturing sector has the potential to return the country to its economic prosperity.

“What is needed to be done now is good industrial policy to be in place. When government create enable environment, it will attract direct foreign investment to the country,” she pointed out.

“One of the sure ways manufacturing companies can survive the current economic hardships is to stop the importation of raw materials and invest in the local market by sourcing their raw materials locally,” she said.

She observed that the current overall unemployment rate in Nigeria is 24 percent, with over 50 percent of Nigerian youth falling into that category.

On the ban on the 41 items by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), she said the ban on the 41 item will be possible, if such items are available in the country, but in a situation where such items are not available government should allow such item to be imported.