The inability of indigenous oil and gas companies to access cheap funds to execute oil and gas contracts has been a source of con- cern to operators in the industry, especially the International Oil Companies (IOCs), who have several projects to execute.

Beyond the challenge of capacity, access to funds by indigenous companies has been an issue which has dominated discourse at most local and international conferences.

The development has led to many stranded projects while some others have been revoked due to lack of access to finance, thereby limiting the growth of local companies.

In was in the light of this unfortunate trend, that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in 2010 set up the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund(NCIF) to address the persistent shortfall in financing for local operators.

The intervention of NCDMB has equally received the support of some IOCs who have equally floated contractor finance fund to bridge funding gap.

Recently, Shell Petroleum Development Corporation (SPDC) increased its contractor support fund with $200 million bringing the fund size to $2.4 billion.

Similarly, ExxonMobil has in place a contractor finance initiative aimed at boosting indigenous capacity in the oil and gas sector.

In February 2014, Exx-onMobil Nigeria and 12 local banks, including Zenith, First Bank, Guarantee Trust, Citi, UBA, and Union Bank, among others, sealed pact on a financing scheme that is aimed at giving con- tractors of the American oil major access to funds at “affordable” rates.

At the launch of the programme tagged Exxon- Mobil Contractor Finance Scheme in Lagos, the then Chairman/Managing Di- rector, ExxonMobil Up- stream affiliates in Nigeria, Mr. Mark Ward, said the ExxonMobil Nigeria Con- tractor Finance Scheme (EMNCFS) is an initiative that seeks to support Nigeria’s national content aspirations by providing Exx-onMobil contractors better funding options to fulfil contracts awarded.