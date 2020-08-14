Since the advent of the social media platform known as Instagram things have never been the same. The platform has not only made stars of ordinary people with ordinary talents but has also changed the way businesses are done. And one man who has a cheery story to tell is the Managing Director of Auxell Musical Equipment company, Chukwudebelu Elochukwu Samuel.

According to him in a recent interview, the platform changed his life.

“I’m happy to announce to you that my company is the No.1 leading / largest musical equipment online store in Nigeria presently with so many awards on merit (@auxellmusical). The social media has helped me to build and expand my brand. I can boldly tell you this, “I make more sales on Instagram more than my two stores. Due to the trust we have built over the years on social media, which is Instagram specially (@auxellmusical) my customers find it very easy and convenient buying from us. Most of them prefer staying at home to place their orders, and we deliver in a jiffy with our steady, standby dispatchers. This takes away the stress of driving all the way to our showrooms. And most importantly, we have also made it easier for most of them because we accept payment on delivery. Most of our esteemed customers will always want to see the products ordered, most times test them before payment. And we also offer after sales services with products warranty on any goods purchased from our store,” he beamed.

“In a nutshell, I’m glad how Instagram has transformed my business. I’m glad how social media has helped me reached so many clients from all over the world. I am happy how Instagram has made most musical equipment brands noticed us and today we are the sole distributors of their brands in Africa,” he added.

Auxell Musical Equipment company which runs under the brand name of Auxell Professional Sound System was founded by Chukwudebelu Elochukwu Samuel in 2015. It is a top player in the musical equipment industry, delivering solutions to musical needs of studio owners and musical artists.

Chukwudebelu Elochukwu Samuel hails from Oraifite, Anambra State. He was born on the first of April 1989. He graduated from Anambra State University, Anambra State in the year 2011 and finished his NYSC 2012.

The Auxell Musical Equipment company is situated in Lekki area of Lagos, Nigeria. They sell all kinds of musical equipment like DJ equipment, studio gadgets, club sound management and many more.