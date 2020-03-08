The managing director of a leading industrial kitchen equipment company, Abutex Food Equipment Company, Abuchi Vincent Iloanya has reeled out the secrets of his multi-million naira business empire. In a recent interview, the Awkuzu, Anambra State-born man disclosed how he embraced technology, social media and best business ethical practices to stay ahead of his competitors.

“My business expanded a long time ago using Jiji and OLX for marketing tools. But it expanded and blew the moment I started using Instagram. Instagram has been a blessing to me I won’t lie. Instagram brought my business out there and connected me to so many big people in society. Celebrities and politicians all patronise me, all thanks to my mentor, Mark Zuckerbek,” he said in a recent interview.

Iloanya said beyond making use of social media tools his business, grew in leaps and bounds because he applied the best ethics of business which is evident in their vision and mission statement.

“Established in 2009, we are committed to the improvement and further innovation of professional kitchen equipment. With dedication in product manufacturing, semi-product processing, product marketing and merchandise export, Abutex has won several awards as the best commercial kitchen equipment company and also 2013 quality system certification. We have developed competences in a wide range of world- standard quality products, complete services and self-innovation. From mixers to ovens, cooking equipment to refrigeration, Abutex Food Equipment is the answer for all your kitchen equipment requirements,” he Iloanya.

“We maintain flexibility to be able to adapt to variable conditions and an ever-changing environment. Since the launch of Abutex, we have been continually developing new products, keeping up with the latest new techniques and trends to remain at the forefront of the industry. Abutex values and respects our customer’s needs and strives to exceed customer expectations. We aim to provide complete services in international trade to ensure complete satisfaction and convenience for each and every customer,” he added.

Abuchi Iloanya said he started Abutex Food Equipment company four years after serving apprenticeship for six years under a master, who taught him the rudiments of the business. When he graduated he took the business a step further by applying digital tools to market his products.

Right now, he insists he is the number one supplier to many big bakeries, restaurants and supermarkets. Some are Nuts About Cake in Lekki, Bibby Supermarket in Surulere, AJ Take Away in Warri, Tribet Supermarket in Lekki Phase1, Nellies Food in Lekki, George Bread in Abuja, Montana Cubana in Ikeja and Zkitchen in Victoria Island, among many others.

Abuchi Vincent Iloanya, the Managing Director of Abutex Food Equipment company recalls he was born in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria on March 11, 1992. He is a native of Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“I finished his secondary school education in 2008 at Showlight International School, Onitsha Anambra State but couldn’t go for university education because of financial difficulties, he said.