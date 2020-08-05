Fred Itua, Abuja

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, has said that a former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari initiated the litigation that cost the party Zamfara State during the 2019 general election.

Marafa, a two-time senator in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said the former governor was the architect of the loss suffered by the APC in the state.

The APC won the governorship, the three senatorial and seven House of Representatives elections in the state. The party, however, lost the seats, following litigations that trailed the primary election.

Legal battle between Marafa and Yari’s camp over the primary election made the Supreme Court to rule in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But in an interview, Marafa, the key player in the legal battle, said it was Yari that laid the foundation for the APC loss.

He said: “With due respect to him (Yari), he was the aggressor. He was the one that wanted to retire me. I only fought back. He wanted to retire me and I protested.

“Let me put it very clear. Yari was the one that went to court, not Marafa. He conducted primaries by himself as against the committee that was sent from Abuja to conduct the exercise.