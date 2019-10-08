Omodele Adigun

“Several banks and telecommunication companies spend millions (of Naira and dollars every year) in software applications (apps) development. If you develop apps, they adopt it, you get paid,” says Mr Olatunji Dare, a former Board member of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) who is now the Sports minister.

“We are working on a bouquet of digital skills that can be taught six to eight weeks or at most two months. And we have 45 youth centres across the country. Most of them abandoned! We intend to bring them back on stream.We intend to run a module course of two months; run 250 of our youths in each centre across the country.

“If we can do that , we can ratchet up the number of our youths that have digital skills.

First they become more employable. Two, they become more competitive in the job market, both at home and internationally. Third they can form start ups.” Dare stated.

However, on the remuneration of an App developer, www.careerexplorer.com says the average salary for app developers in the United States is around $71,172 per year. Salaries typically start from $55,414 and go up to $141,641. If you convert that to Naira, you are already in millions.

The minister added: “Bangalore came to my mind. Bangalore in India, the second tech headquarters of the world! How did it start. There was once a meltdown in Silicon Valley. All those from Asian countries whose contracts were terminated in the US went back to India because they had no work to do. They decided to create this community of tech savvy youths. They started developing Apps and digital products. And most of them , you see them at 24, they are already millionaires.

“We believe that by giving our youths opportunities, by giving them digital skills, which they can develop upon, we can create young millionaires in the digital world among our youths. In 2030, the strength of our nation would no longer be in the oil revenue that we get bu the productivity of Nigerian youths.”

You do can become millionaire by investing in digital skills like Apps development. There are literally millions of apps available today, from music apps to banking apps. that help people perform specific tasks.

An app developer is a computer software engineer whose primary responsibilities include creating, testing and programming apps for computers, mobile phones, and other types of electronic devices. These developers typically work in teams, and think of ideas and concepts either for the general public, or for a specific customer need.

App developers understand coding languages and how to use them, and may also work alongside graphic artists, data scientists, and other software experts to create applications. They also test and fix any bugs that are found before the product is launched.

What is the workplace of an App Developer like?

App developers work in a range of business sectors, including finance and the public sector. They often work as part of a team with other IT professionals, such as software engineers and systems analysts, and write programs according to their specifications

The following are three types of App Developers:

Mobile App Developers

Smartphones and, more recently, tablets are increasingly becoming the computer of choice for more and more people. Mobile app developers have specialized training in design for small electronic equipment, and write computer programs for smartphones and other mobile devices. Instead of building for a larger PC screen, these developers are dealing with extremely small Android, iPhone, or BlackBerry screens. They are experienced in multi-media applications and multiple mobile computer programming languages.

Android Developers

Android is the name of the mobile operating system owned by Google. Android typically comes installed on a variety of smartphones and tablets from many manufacturers such as Samsung, Sony, and Motorola (as well as on Google’s own Nexus smartphone), giving users access to Google services such as Search, YouTube, Maps, Gmail, etc.

An android developer develops applications for use on phones and tablets that utilize the android operating system – everything from interactive games to media players, to electronic book readers and global navigation software. The code required for android development is mostly open source and available freely for anyone interested in developing apps for use with the Android OS.

It’s an exciting time to have a career in Android development. There is a healthy supply of jobs, demand for Android apps is accelerating, and technology is advancing.

iOS Developers

iOS is a shortened way of saying ‘iPhone OS’, or ‘iPhone Operating System’, and is the mobile operating system that runs on Apple’s mobile devices such as iPhones and iPads.

iOS developers build software – they know how to structure it, test it, debug it, and how to use source control. iOS developers know Swift or Objective-C (and some know both languages, which is best). They know iOS, which means they have a good grasp on build views; can handle user interaction; can display data; show alerts; handle navigation; display images, labels and text views; and integrate with REST APIs and parse JSON.