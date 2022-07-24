A video has emerged on the internet of the yet to be released victims of the Abuja –Kaduna train incident being flogged by their abductors.
In the video, the women were separated from the men, after which their abductors flogged them mercilessly with canes.
It was a sad moment as the victims wail and pleaded for mercy.
