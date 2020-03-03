Gyang Bere, Jos

All things being equal, there is an end in sight to the protracted crises brewing in the Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). With the development, the major actors in the crises including former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja Jerry Useni and former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah Jang have agreed to work together with the purpose of taking over power in 2023.

For a very long time, Jang, Mantu and Useni have not come together under the umbrella of PDP in Plateau to discuss issues of common interest until last week when the political bigwigs sheathed their swords and personal interests to work for the party after the emergence of Yakubu Chocho as new state Chairman of the opposition party.

The controversy which almost consumed the party started when the PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2019 election and former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd) lost the election after a rerun to Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sixteen members of the State EXCO accused the then Chairman of the party, Damishi Sango, former Minister for Youth and Sports and his Deputy, Amos Gombi for alleged caging and manipulating the governorship candidate among other financial allegations which led to the failure of the party during the last election.

These EXCO members petitioned the National Secretariat of the party on the grievious allegations that compelled the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus to constitute a five man Committee headed by former Senate President, David Mark to address the issues.

The David Mark Committee consulted widely among critical stakeholders of the party and came up with recommendations that could best resolve the internal wrangling.

It recommended that the 16 EXCO members should withdraw its petition and tender unreserved apology to the State Chairman, Damishi Sango and his Deputy, Amos Gombi who were not found guilty of the financial allegations leveled against them.

The Committee also found that majority members of the party were unhappy with the leadership style of Sango and ordered him to resign and hand over to his Deputy, Amos Gombi as the Acting Chairman.

The Committee withdrew their petition and tendered apology while Sango resigned his position as state Chairman of the party and handed over to Gombi as directed, yet the crisis continued unabated as the Plateau Northern Senatorial Zone where Sango hails from insisted on filling a candidate to complete its tenure according to the party’s constitution.

The SEC members of the Northern zone met and unanimously endorsed Chris Hassan as Chairman of the party to replace Sango but a section of the party kicked against the arrangement, claiming that Jang was working to hijack the party.

As a result, the party was polarised and the Jang group held its meeting at WAYE Foundation with a large number of the party’s supporters while Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd) and the former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu holding a different meeting at the state party secretariat.

Both groups resolved in their separate meetings to return to the drawing board and unite with the purpose of conducting credible party primary election to take over power in 2023.

Jang, Mantu, Useni and SEC members of the state chapter of the party were called for an emergency meeting at the National Secretariat under the leadership of Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Sulieman Nazif where SEC members from Plateau North were given directive to nominate a candidate to complete the tenure of Sango who resigned.

The SEC members met on February 20, 2020 and unanimously endorsed Yakubu Chocho to replace Sango as State Chairman of the party from the zone; he was later presented to the State Executive Committee of the party at the state party secretariat.

Edward Gyang Pwajok, SAN, former member, House of Representatives, who have been working for the unity and peace in the party raised a motion for the SEC members to accept the nomination of Yakubu Chocho to replace Sango as state PDP Chairman.

The motion which was seconded by former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Titus Ayuba Alams was unanimously accepted and a letter of appointment from the National Secretariat presented to Chocho confirming him as state Chairman of PDP in Plateau State.

Jang, Mantu and Useni, who were pleased with the political development agreed that the party won the 2019 governorship election in the state but they were denied by the ruling APC. They however vowed to put aside their political differences and focus on issues that will bring back PDP to power in 2023.

Jang said the PDP has no reason to have lost the 2019 governorship election in the state and urged members to stop anti-party activities and resolve to work sincerely for the party.

“Today is a day that we have decided to say enough is enough. We are going in for congresses; I am appealing that we must stand for the people who will stand for the truth to return PDP to power in 2023.

“I refuse to accept that there is any faction in PDP, we have agreed to resolve our in-house disagreement. We should make a vow within ourselves, within our spirit and with our God today that we will remain in PDP and work sincerely to return to power.”

Former Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu called for unity and team work in the party and cautioned members against imposition of candidates during the forthcoming party congress.

Mantu said the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party has unanimously endorsed Yakubu Choco to complete the tenure of the former State Chairman of the party, Damishi Sango who resigned and urged party supporters to give him the needed support.

Former Minister of the FCT, Gen. Jeremiah Useni Rtd said it is bitter to be in the opposition and called on the party’s elders and members to work sincerely for the party to bounce back to power.

“ We must work together as a team and make our contribution to take back power. I am convinced that the party did very well during the last election, we were only denied our mandate, we must try and take power in 2023 so that nobody will cheat us again.”

Choco has been sworn in and the Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Suleiman Nazif, performed the ceremony at Plateau PDP secretariat amid jubilation.

Many believed that the template by which Sen. Nazif settled Plateau crises should be replicated across other states chapters of the opposition party which have similar leadership challenges with a view to capture power in 2023.

Members of the party who sang songs of joy and danced in the state party Secretariat hailed the Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Suleiman Nazif, for his efforts in resolving the months-long leadership tussle that have rocked the chapter and had created disunity and disloyalty among members of the party.

Members, who spoke during the swearing in ceremony of Yakubu Gwott Chocho, as the substantive Chairman of Plateau PDP, expressed happiness over the development, saying the coming of the two-time Senator into office is a blessing to the state chapter and the entire party at large.

Some members of the State Executive Council (SEC) not surprised by the development, said Sen. Nazif, had only displayed a little part of his qualities, describing him, as a nationalist, grassroots politician, and philanthropist.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, John Akans said: “A man that has served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity, as well as, Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the duty to correct, redirect, rebuild and resolve the issues concerning Plateau State chapter was a small task, but yet commendable.

“Since we started honouring meetings with him at Abuja, we know from his actions that, he has Plateau chapter at heart and would want the PDP to own Plateau State again. From his eyes, you can see his worries and disappointments. We are grateful that this issue of leadership that has bedeviled the chapter for so long was resolved through his intervention.”

However, many believe that the management of the current peace in the party ahead of the party congress in April, 2020 will determine the roadmap to the party’s victory in 2023.

Currently, only former member of the House of Representatives, Bitrus Kaze has purchased form to contest the Chairmanship position in the party ahead of the Congresses while Chris Hassan is also consulting widely for the same position.

Kaze, who is from Jos East while Hassan is from Bassa Local Government Areas in Plateau North have the qualities and the zeal to return PDP to power in 2023.

But Jang, Mantu and Useni have vowed not to impose any candidate on the people during the party congresses and ahead of the 2023 election with a view to returning the party to the people.