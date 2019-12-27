Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Historically, Bunza town is renowned as a local salt producing community. Located in Bunza Local Government Area, Kebbi State, it is also esteemed as a fishing community en cycled by a river. Both lately, the story has changed as the town has become one of the best locations to buy well- dressed fried chickens in Kebbi State.

Mohammad Yabo, aged 60, is behind the new and enchanting story. He has re-written the script of the town by converting a very simple exercise of frying every day local chickens to something no one could have imagined. Together with his children, they have been frying the hell out of local chickens to the delight of their regions of customers, who wait on them every other day.

Of course, Bunza town is centrally located for good business. It is lying on the route to Kamba, a border town of significance and on the road to Dakingari town, another lively commercial community which is linked up to Koko-Basse Local Government Area.The implication as it affects Bunzu town is that the traffic is high and the level of commercial activities is enormous.

Yabo has been cashing on this opportunity over the years and has successfully built a chicken brand in the town. As they say, he did not just come. He has been around for so long and was apprenticed to the trade by by his late father.

According to him,“His late father, years ago, taught him how to buy life chickens, prepare them deliciously and fry them for commercial purposes.

Yabo, who did not have any farm of his own or any other business that he does, apart from buying and frying local chickens for commercial purposes, takes charge at his seats, at his space, along the roadside from morning to night, preparing and serving chickens to different travelers and buyers.

While speaking with Daily Sun, Yabo said”, I started frying chickens over 40 years ago. I learnt it from my father and I am the one that started it here. All the boys you are seeing around me are my children and boys.

“When I started, we are still using British Pound Sterling. I started with N73, which is not up to N500. We buy our local chickens from our market in Bunza which comes up every Friday. I go to Kamba, Alijanari,Digi and Gunki village markets to source my chickens.

«I do buy these chickens and their prices are within the range of N800, N1,000 or N1,500 and if I finish frying them, we could sell for as much as N1,000, N1,200 or N1,600. Our gain is about N200 on each of the chickens” he calculated.

Yabo, whose enterprise and acumen was the reason the town is popularly called ““Chicken Republic”, assured that he would continue to do his best in the interest of mankind.

To him, he started the small business to feed his family and not minding what the future holds. In those days, “We can sell 30 fried chickens, but during Bunza market, we can sell about 100 chickens. We don’t have farms, or any other business. If I wake up everyday, this is where I come. Chicken owners in Kamba,Dakingari and other nearby villages, they all know me because I am their long time buyer”.

«I can tell you as of today, I have my personal house, I was using bicycle before, but I have my car today and most importantly, I am taking care of my children. We are grateful if government could assist us to expand our business and modernise it”, Yabo appealed.

Yabo, who wanted his brand to live after him admitted that, “One of his sons, 20 year Malami Usman, has stepped into the business and has joined him four years ago”

Usman told Daily Sun that, “I started four years ago with N10,000 and today, I have chickens worth N25,000. I learnt it from my father and this has been keeping me busy ever since”

Usman, who graduated from Quranic school few years ago, was optimistic that he could further his education, when he garnered more money from his business.

«I go to Kamba, Dakingari and Aljanari markets to buy my chickens. I will advise youths in Nigeria to embrace small scale business, instead of roaming about the streets or following politicians around the town. This business has help me a lot to stand on my own and I believed, with time, I shall go back to school”, he said. End.