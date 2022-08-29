From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

It was a day of mourning in Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja, as inmates and staff of the centre paid their last respects to an inmate who died after suffering from tuberculosis.

According to Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), the inmate was admitted into Kuje Custodial Centre in 2019 and upon mandatory medical examination, he was diagnosed with some chronic ailments.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Chukwuedo Humphrey, said that the deceased was immediately placed on special medical management by a combined team of medical personnel in the facility as well as occasional referrals to the University of Abuja Teaching hospital, Gwagwalada, when necessary.

He noted that when the inmate’s health deteriorated over the weekend, all efforts by the medical personnel to resuscitate him failed.

“A peaceful prayer session was organised by the staff and fellow inmates of the deceased for the repose of his soul,” Chukwuedo, said.

The Controller of the Command, Ahmed Musa Ahmed, while expressing his condolences to the family and friends of the late inmate, reinstated his commitment to putting the health and general welfare of inmates and staff on the front burner.

He further advised those on special medical attention to ensure strict adherence to expert instructions to overcome health challenges since drugs are available to them at no cost.

