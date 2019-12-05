Merit Ibe

It was celebration galore as Amurri Youth Empowerment Initiative (AYEI), Lagos branch, marked its 13th anniversary with awards for its past and present leaders. The ceremony was graced by indigenes of Amurri in Nkanu West Local Government, Enugu State, resident in Lagos.

AYEI President General, Lagos branch, Nweke Ndubuisi, reminisced on how it started on a bleak note in 2006 and has transformed with the cooperation of members: “The road has been rough. I thank God we have been able to wade through thick and thin to this time.

“This year, the organisation deemed it fit to award those who have struggled to keep the initiative going. The awards are in two categories; the pillars category for those who are co-founders and members who have been with the group since 2006.The second category is for those who have contributed immensely to the growth of the group.

Certificates of recognition were also given to members of the group in appreciation.

“What is utmost is to empower youths of the area through education and acquisition of skills, to instil peace and bring development through constructive initiatives that would unify the youths of Amurri.”

Nweke said the initiative has been able to renovate some schools in the local government, introduced and sponsored sports competitions among schools, supplied some needed items like chalks and writing materials.

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his efforts at constructing roads in the area: “He is the first governor to remember the community. He should please to complete the on going road project.

“The group has been working in alliance with the four kings in the community to position the council for government’s presence.” He said the group has empowered youths with shops, school fees, house rents, and re-established businesses of fire victims.

He said the organisation has been able to initiate peace between autonomous communities, and pleaded with the kings to come together irrespective of the autonomy for peaceful co-existence, to accelerate the development of the communities.

Secretary of the group, Ejimofor Onwe, said the organisation aims to foster peace and unity in the community and unite the youths, to pursue its goal and achieve it. He added that for the past 13 years, the group has been involved in poverty alleviation programme in the local government, distribution of relief materials to widows and widowers, visiting of churches and making donations.

One of the patrons of the group, Chief John Nwoye, the Onowu of Iba, eulogised the organisation, for having touched lives by paying bills and helping the needy. He said the initiative has achieved so much in the space of 13 years and encouraged members to do more.