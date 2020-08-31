Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has tested negative for COVID-19, following a PCR test he retook on Sunday.

Prof Abayomi, who became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures last week, has been on isolation at his home.

In a statement, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said: ‘It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

‘Following the mandatory isolation, the Commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test, which returned negative yesterday evening. Professor Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts.

‘He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

‘Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.’

In another development the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos has disowned a purported write-up on antimalarial drug Panadol.

The association, which debunked the report, said the author of the piece inserted names of some of its members as originators.

In a statement signed by the NMA president, Dr Francis Faduyile, said none of the purported doctors mentioned in the report had anything to do with the content and write-up.

‘The attention of the NMA Lagos and State Officers Committee (SOC) had been drawn to a purported write-up on PANADOL and gaseous drink with the culprit inserting names of some of our members as originators of such frivolous write-up.

‘This is to inform the public that none of those doctors have anything to do with this write-up and the content of the write-up is UNVERIFIED!!!

‘NMA Lagos dissociate itself completely from this post and has nothing to do with it.’

According to report, an alleged politician in the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ikeja Local Government Area (LGA), who died at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), took Panadol with a gasious drink.

It was said that the politician had died immediately after taking the Panadol with 7Up and upon investigation it was alleaged that ‘clearly that Panadol with a drink that has gas changes into poison by drinking it he died instantly.’

However, a disclaimer by Dr Babafemi Thomas disassociating himself from the write-up alleged that the document was a scam

‘I, Dr Babafemi Thomas, wish to dissociate myself from this circulating document posted. It’s as scam. I do not also know any of the listed doctors in this document and we never met.’

The report circulating stated that: ‘A politician in Lagos State APC Youth from Ikeja LGA died at LUTH just because of his likeness for Panadol, he died immediately after taking the panadol with 7up, an investigation was carried out and discovered clearly that Panadol with a drink that has gas changes into poison by drinking it he died instantly.’

The report also warned the public not to take any drug with a drink that has gas.

‘Do not take any drug with a drink that has gas. Please don’t take Septrin tablet for now. Seems there is a fake one circulating. There have been cases of reactions reported. And it’s deadly.

‘Please tell your friends and neighbours. Pls my dear friends, people”s lives are at stake somewhere so, do that as quickly as possible. The life you save may be your own life.’

LUTH spokesperson Kelechi Otuneme dissociated the institution from report, saying it has no connection with the hospital.