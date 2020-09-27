Tosin Ajirire

The curtain was finally drawn on Big Brother Naija reality TV show season 5, yesterday, with Lekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon emerging winner.

Laycon is a 26-year-old University of Lagos graduate of Philosophy and dreadlocks wearing rapper whose song, Fierce, which he did with Reminisce and Shinko Ekun, made the MTV top 10 playlist.



Laycon smiled home with a grand prize of N85 million, comprising N30 million cash, the biggest since the show debuted in 2006 and highest for reality TV show in Africa, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, and top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors.

He also won a trip to Dublin courtesy of Guinness; home appliances from Scanfrost; trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it; Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, branded chiller; a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final and brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

When asked earlier in the diary room on Sunday how he would spend the money if he eventually emerges winner, Laycon said: “I will use the money to promote and expand my music.”

Twenty housemates (10 males and 10 females) took part in the competition. They included Ozo, Vee, Prince, Lilo, Trickytee, Lucy, Kiddwaya, Dorathy Praise, Wathoni, Tochi, Eric, Erica, Brighto, Kaisha, Neo, Tolanibaj, Laycon and Nengi.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the 5th season of Big Brother Naija marked a major milestone in the reality TV series.

“We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings, but by also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic,” he said.